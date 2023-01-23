Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode arrives in Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Season 2 brings back Hardcore mode. Activision

Hardcore mode returns to Call of Duty in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 (2022), developer Infinity Ward has confirmed. Hardcore mode is an old favorite among fans, which upgrades the game’s difficulty significantly by removing the in-game HUD and featuring lightning fast time-to-kill. Fans were upset with the lack of Hardcore mode at launch back in 2022, so its return is good news.

Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 recently had to be delayed. Originally planned to be released at the beginning of February, players have to wait an additional two weeks before all the new content becomes available to them.

Announcing the addition of Hardcore mode should at least help players bridge the time until Season 2’s arrival with a few more happy thoughts.

The Season 2 update also features the return of Resurgence mode to Warzone 2, which entails the release of a smaller battle royale map for the game, additional weapons, multiplayer maps, ranked play, and more.

Dataminers may already have uncovered some more details about what Infinity Ward and the other studios working on Call of Duty have in store. Castle, a map originally present in Call of Duty: World at War and more recently recycled for Call of Duty: Vanguard, seems to come back for a third round. Additionally, a crossbow and a new shotgun seem to make their way into both titles.

Infinity Ward will announce more details regarding Season 2 in a blog post expected this week.