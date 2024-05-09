Netflix Nextworld released in Roblox, includes minigames from Netflix movies and shows
Roblox players are about to get a lot more out of the game, as Netflix has partnered with the developer to create a digital theme park. Netflix Nextworld is a new world inside Roblox that will let players visit iconic locations from various Netflix properties, including Stranger Things, One Piece, and Rebel Moon.
Nextworld will launch in early access on May 9 in Roblox. Netflix has released a trailer giving us a glimpse of what the digital wonderland will look like, which you can watch below:
It's not just about easter eggs and in-game items, as Nextworld will also include fully playable games inspired by its properties. Here are some of the games Roblox players will enjoy in Nextworld:
- Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High
- One Piece: East Blue Brawls
- Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles
- Is It Cake?
- Cobra Kai Miyagi-Do Balancing Board
Mascots from Netflix's owned IP, such as Dustin from Stranger Things and Luffy from One Piece, will guide players around the digital park. Players will also be able to go on different quests, though it hasn't been revealed what rewards those will unlock.
After finding those rewards, players can decorate their private space, also known as the Fan Pod. Roblox also plans to introduce user-generated content to personalize your pods, where various digital avatars can party up. These include items like a Demogorgon Plushie Head and a One Piece Flag.
Of course, no Netflix-themed partnership would be complete without including watch parties, and that's where the Tudum theater comes in. Players will be able to host the same from their Streamship, which acts as a home base in Nextworld. Exclusive premieres for upcoming Netflix shows like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will also be held in the Tudum Theater, which takes place on May 17, 2024. Netflix joins other brands like Nascar in partnering with Roblox, which now has over 70 million users worldwide.
The Netflix Nextworld will launch in early access on May 9 on PC, Mac and all consoles that support Roblox.