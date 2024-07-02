Next Resident Evil game in development, Capcom confirms
During Capcom’s most recent showcase broadcast, director Nakanishi Koshi teased that a new Resident Evil game is being worked on at the studio – which in itself is not at all surprising, given the regular release cadence of the franchise in recent years and its great success.
“We’re making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi announced at the end of the broadcast. He said that it was “really difficult” to decide on what to do with his next project after 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. “But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”
Aside from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Nakanishi directed Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D and Resident Evil: Revelations. He previously worked on Resident Evil 5 as a designer.
Ahead of the showcase, Capcom announced that it had acquired a majority of shares in the animation studio Minimum Studios, which it has worked with in the past on several games.
Another burst of Capcom news can be expected in August 2024, as the Japanese company will attend Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, bringing Monster Hunter Wilds to the showfloor. There is a good chance that Monster Hunter Wilds will be part of Opening Night Live, the show kicking off the convention the night before it opens its doors.
Capcom has been on a bit of a roll recently, being named best publisher of 2023 by Metacritic – it’s second victory in this annual ranking since 2019.
Earlier this year, Capcom released the highly-anticipated RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2, which was generally well received by critics and users alike.