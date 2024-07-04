Zenless Zone Zero: all factions
Playable Zenless Zone Zero characters can be arranged in a variety of team compositions from which they gain some benefits on the battlefield. While some of these bonuses are derived from coincidental synergies in their kits, others stem from their damage type.
However, HoYoverse wants players to be able to really experiment with team compositions and freely mix and match characters while retaining their effectiveness in combat, so there is another way of gaining powerful buffs: You can put Agents from the same faction into a party.
This is giving you additional flexibility when it comes to team-building, opening up themed parties that remain strong in battle – but it also means that you should do your homework and know the options you have. Find all Zenless Zone Zero factions and characters belonging to them below.
All Zenless Zone Zero factions
Gentle House aka. Cunning Hares
Gentle House was founded by Nicole and takes on any odd job in the Hollows, as long as there is money on the table. Thanks to Nicole’s clever business sense, the agency earned the nickname “Cunning Hares” for itself.
Playable Characters:
- Anby
- Nicole
- Billy
- Nekomata
“The Cunning Hares are always available for the right price!”
Belobog Heavy Industries
A construction company rebounding from a time of hardship, Belobog Heavy Industries is one of the hottest names in New Eridu when it comes to upcoming businesses. Under its young leader, Koleda Belobog, the company is landing lucrative contracts in- and outside of the Hollows.
Playable Characters:
- Koleda
- Anton
- Ben
- Grace
“Our goal is not to build a house, but a home.”
Victoria Housekeeping Co.
If you need some very special maid services, then Victoria Housekeeping Co. is the company to call – they can be anywhere, anytime. Led by Rina and managed by Lycaon, they’re a tight-knit group taking care of its members.
Playable Characters:
- Rina
- Corin
- Lycaon
- Ellen
“Thank you for using Victoria Housekeeping. Your wish is our command.”
Hollow Special Operations Section 6
Section 6 is an iron arm of the law and will hunt down evil-doers without any mercy in the name of order. Led by Hoshimi Miyabi, heir of a renowned martial arts family with a high sense of order and justice, the organization strives to guard New Eridu’s principles.
Other known members of the unit beside Miyabi are Yanagi and Harumasa.
Playable Characters:
- Soukaku
“Eradicate all evil – we decide for ourselves what ‘evil’ is.”
Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
New Eridu Public Security is always there for citizens in need – and the toughest cases go on the desk of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team led by Zhu Yuan, an exemplary and talented officer slated for a promotion.
Other known members of the team are Seth and Qingyi.
Playable Characters:
- Zhu Yuan
“If you encounter any trouble, please contact New Eridu Public Security.”
Sons of Calydon
Residing in the outer zones of New Eridu, the Sons of Calydon are a notorious mechanized gang.
Playable Characters:
- Lucy
- Piper
“I come, I see, I crash.”
Obol Squad
Part of the New Eridu Defense Force’s Obsidian Division, Obol Squad is one of the many units making up the city’s protection against external threats – from the Hollows as well as humans.
Another likely member of the squad is Trigger, a skilled sniper.
Playable Characters:
- Soldier 11
Make sure to check out all Zenless Zone Zero damage types as well to prepare yourself for the challenge of building powerful teams.