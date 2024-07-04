Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: all factions

Find all factions with playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Playable Zenless Zone Zero characters can be arranged in a variety of team compositions from which they gain some benefits on the battlefield. While some of these bonuses are derived from coincidental synergies in their kits, others stem from their damage type.

However, HoYoverse wants players to be able to really experiment with team compositions and freely mix and match characters while retaining their effectiveness in combat, so there is another way of gaining powerful buffs: You can put Agents from the same faction into a party.

This is giving you additional flexibility when it comes to team-building, opening up themed parties that remain strong in battle – but it also means that you should do your homework and know the options you have. Find all Zenless Zone Zero factions and characters belonging to them below.

All Zenless Zone Zero factions

Gentle House aka. Cunning Hares

Zenless Zone Zero Gentle House artwork.
Gentle House aka. Cunning Hares from left to right: Nicole, Anby, Nekomata, and Billy. / HoYoverse

Gentle House was founded by Nicole and takes on any odd job in the Hollows, as long as there is money on the table. Thanks to Nicole’s clever business sense, the agency earned the nickname “Cunning Hares” for itself.

Playable Characters:

  • Anby
  • Nicole
  • Billy
  • Nekomata

“The Cunning Hares are always available for the right price!”

Belobog Heavy Industries

Zenless Zone Zero Belobog Heavy Industries artwork.
Belobog Heavy Industries from left to right: Ben, Koleda, Anton, and Grace. / HoYoverse

A construction company rebounding from a time of hardship, Belobog Heavy Industries is one of the hottest names in New Eridu when it comes to upcoming businesses. Under its young leader, Koleda Belobog, the company is landing lucrative contracts in- and outside of the Hollows.

Playable Characters:

  • Koleda
  • Anton
  • Ben
  • Grace

“Our goal is not to build a house, but a home.”

Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Zenless Zone Zero Victoria Housekeeping Co. artwork.
Victoria Housekeeping Co. from left to right: Rina, Lycaon, Corin, and Ellen. / HoYoverse

If you need some very special maid services, then Victoria Housekeeping Co. is the company to call – they can be anywhere, anytime. Led by Rina and managed by Lycaon, they’re a tight-knit group taking care of its members.

Playable Characters:

  • Rina
  • Corin
  • Lycaon
  • Ellen

“Thank you for using Victoria Housekeeping. Your wish is our command.”

Hollow Special Operations Section 6

Zenless Zone Zero Hollow Special Operations Section 6 artwork.
Hollow Special Operations Section 6 from left to right: Miyabi and Soukaku. / HoYoverse

Section 6 is an iron arm of the law and will hunt down evil-doers without any mercy in the name of order. Led by Hoshimi Miyabi, heir of a renowned martial arts family with a high sense of order and justice, the organization strives to guard New Eridu’s principles.

Other known members of the unit beside Miyabi are Yanagi and Harumasa.

Playable Characters:

  • Soukaku

“Eradicate all evil – we decide for ourselves what ‘evil’ is.”

Criminal Investigation Special Response Team

Zenless Zone Zero Criminal Investigation Special Response Team artwork.
Criminal Investigation Special Response Team: Zhu Yuan. / HoYoverse

New Eridu Public Security is always there for citizens in need – and the toughest cases go on the desk of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team led by Zhu Yuan, an exemplary and talented officer slated for a promotion.

Other known members of the team are Seth and Qingyi.

Playable Characters:

  • Zhu Yuan

“If you encounter any trouble, please contact New Eridu Public Security.”

Sons of Calydon

Zenless Zone Zero Sons of Calydon artwork.
The Sons of Calydon are found on the dangerous outskirts of New Eridu. / HoYoverse

Residing in the outer zones of New Eridu, the Sons of Calydon are a notorious mechanized gang.

Playable Characters:

  • Lucy
  • Piper

“I come, I see, I crash.”

Obol Squad

Part of the New Eridu Defense Force’s Obsidian Division, Obol Squad is one of the many units making up the city’s protection against external threats – from the Hollows as well as humans.

Another likely member of the squad is Trigger, a skilled sniper.

Playable Characters:

  • Soldier 11

Make sure to check out all Zenless Zone Zero damage types as well to prepare yourself for the challenge of building powerful teams.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides