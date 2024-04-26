95-rated JRPG on Steam gets massive discount
If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Metaphor: ReFantazio from ATLUS, then you may want to sweeten up the waiting time by trying out one of the team’s previous masterpieces from one of the most iconic JRPG franchises ever. To borrow the words of the developer: “Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!”
Persona 5 Royal has a discount of 60% on Steam right now, which is the biggest price slash the game has ever seen. You have until May 6, 2024, to take advantage of this offer and dive into the title that’s received a rating of 95% on Metacritic and Steam both – quite the feat. This proves the appeal of the game to critics and users alike.
Released in October 2022, Persona 5 Royal is the definitive edition of Persona 5 and includes a whole bunch of extra content users had to buy separately in the past.
Players can explore Tokyo, unlock various Personas, customize their own Thieves Den, and get several different endings to the game based on their decisions, making for great replayability. In this version, both the English and Japanese voice overs are included, so fans can choose how to experience the game according to their own preferences.
“Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. ‘You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.’ With the goal of ‘rehabilitation’ looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief,” the story hook reads.
This anime-style title combines visual novel-like dialog and relationships with strong turn-based RPG combat and a gripping story, so it’s got something for everyone.
With Metaphor: ReFantazio looking more and more like it’s been strongly inspired by Persona, it won’t hurt you to dive into the series and get some experience under your belt.