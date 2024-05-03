Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 PC specs and system requirements
The next part of Senua’s saga is just around the corner, and if you’re wondering whether your rig can run it, wonder no longer. Ninja Theory released the Hellblade 2 PC specs and requirements for low and recommended settings, and as PC games go, they’re pretty steep if you want the best settings.
If you’re good with low settings at 1080p, you can get by with an 8th-gen intel i5 and a GTX 1070 with just 6 GB of VRAM. The high-end of 1080p, you’ll need an RTX 2070 with 8 GB of VRAM and a slight CPU bump, up to a 9th-gen Intel i5.
There’s a pretty big leap between high 1080p and 1440p. For the latter, you need an RTX 3080 and a 10th-gen Intel I7, and your 3080 needs 8GB of VRAM. 4K is, unsurprisingly, the most demanding. It takes an RTX 4080 with 12 GB of VRAM, plus a 12th-gen Intel i5 or better.
Regardless of what settings you use, you’ll need at least 16 GB of system RAM and at least 70 GB of free storage space. Ninja Theory also recommends using an SSD, even for low settings, so if you’re still using an HDD, it looks like it’s time to consider upgrading.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam on May 26, 2024. It's also a Game Pass launch on day one.