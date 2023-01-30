Skip to main content

PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked

OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A cartoon picture of a skateboarding boy.

OlliOlli World will join PS Plus in February 2023, according to a reliable leaker.

Subscribers to PS Plus Essential, the basic tier of Sony’s online game service, will be able to download and play a few additional titles from February 7 to March 6, 2023. Reliable source billbil-kun, a member of French online forum Dealabs, has named the four games they think will join the roster in the coming weeks.

Games on PS Plus Essential in February 2023

These games are supposedly coming to PS Plus Essential in February 2023:

  • OlliOlli World (skateboarding action-platformer) on PS4 and PS5
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (DLC, first-person MMO shooter) on PS4 and PS5
  • Evil Dead: The Game (survival horror) on PS4 and PS5
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (third-person shooter) on PS4

The leaker, who has a flawless track record at predicting the coming month’s PS Plus game going back to September 2021, also mentions that Mafia might be replaced by a different game in some regions, so the final roster may vary depending on where you live.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

February’s highlight is OlliOlli World, which seems to join PS Plus exactly one year after it was launched on February 7, 2022. This skateboarding action-platformer received good reviews by critics and users alike and challenges players to chain together tricks in order to achieve high scores as they travel a highly stylized 2D world.

It’s a bit unusual to find a DLC pack included in PS Plus, but Destiny 2’s base game is free, so this is not some elaborate scheme forcing subscribers to pay for another game before they are able to use the product included in their subscription.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full remake of the original from 2002 and was well received when it was released in 2020, though even at the time the outdated animations drew criticism.

Evil Dead: The Game came out in May 2022 and is based on the Evil Dead franchise. Featuring both co-op and PvP gameplay, it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game in which a group of survivors is being hunted by a demon, with both factions having access to different classes and skills.

You'll be able to download January 2023's PS Plus games until February 7, 2023.

A cartoon picture of a skateboarding boy.
News

PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked

By Marco Wutz
shiny-espeon-2
Guides

The worst Shiny Pokémon

By Georgina Young
Pokémon Go logo over the globe in the background.
Guides

This Week in Pokémon Go: Rocket Takeover, Noibat Community Day

By Marco Wutz
hi-fi-rush-tips
Guides

Hi-Fi Rush: Tips for beginners

By Georgina Young
Illumination reveals Cat Mario in Mario movie, but fans love DK more: An animated gorilla with pointy hair and a red tie is standing in the middle of a crowded arena. He wears an expression of anger and confusion
News

Nintendo shows Cat Mario in Mario movie trailer, but fans love DK more

By Josh Broadwell
Fans think the Hi-Fi Rush cat should be Xbox’s mascot: An anime young man with large brown eyes and short brown hair, with a mechanical right arm, is performing a fist bump with a black cat. The cat has large green eyes and a red collar
News

Fans think the Hi-Fi Rush cat should be Xbox’s mascot

By Josh Broadwell
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new Tomb Raider Amazon series: A white woman with long brown hair, wearing a ragged grey snowsuit, is standing in the middle of a snowstorm. In her right hand is a rock climbing tool, while her left hand is raised in warning, and a bow is on her back
News

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new Tomb Raider Amazon series

By Josh Broadwell
Blizzard plans Overwatch 2 ranked improvements in new seasons: A metal centaur with brown and green plating and a yellow face with green eyes is standing in the middle of a metal room. She's pointing her right arm, which doubles as a laser gun, in front of her
News

Blizzard plans Overwatch 2 ranked improvements in new seasons

By Josh Broadwell