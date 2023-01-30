PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked

OlliOlli World will join PS Plus in February 2023, according to a reliable leaker. Roll7

Subscribers to PS Plus Essential, the basic tier of Sony’s online game service, will be able to download and play a few additional titles from February 7 to March 6, 2023. Reliable source billbil-kun, a member of French online forum Dealabs, has named the four games they think will join the roster in the coming weeks.

Games on PS Plus Essential in February 2023

These games are supposedly coming to PS Plus Essential in February 2023:

OlliOlli World (skateboarding action-platformer) on PS4 and PS5

(skateboarding action-platformer) on PS4 and PS5 Destiny 2: Beyond Light (DLC, first-person MMO shooter) on PS4 and PS5

(DLC, first-person MMO shooter) on PS4 and PS5 Evil Dead: The Game (survival horror) on PS4 and PS5

(survival horror) on PS4 and PS5 Mafia: Definitive Edition (third-person shooter) on PS4

The leaker, who has a flawless track record at predicting the coming month’s PS Plus game going back to September 2021, also mentions that Mafia might be replaced by a different game in some regions, so the final roster may vary depending on where you live.

February’s highlight is OlliOlli World, which seems to join PS Plus exactly one year after it was launched on February 7, 2022. This skateboarding action-platformer received good reviews by critics and users alike and challenges players to chain together tricks in order to achieve high scores as they travel a highly stylized 2D world.

It’s a bit unusual to find a DLC pack included in PS Plus, but Destiny 2’s base game is free, so this is not some elaborate scheme forcing subscribers to pay for another game before they are able to use the product included in their subscription.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full remake of the original from 2002 and was well received when it was released in 2020, though even at the time the outdated animations drew criticism.

Evil Dead: The Game came out in May 2022 and is based on the Evil Dead franchise. Featuring both co-op and PvP gameplay, it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game in which a group of survivors is being hunted by a demon, with both factions having access to different classes and skills.

You'll be able to download January 2023's PS Plus games until February 7, 2023.