Kecleon has made its debut in Pokémon Go. Niantic / The Pokémon Company

This is not a drill: Kecleon is finally available in Pokémon Go. Players from New Zealand, usually the first to notice any changes in the mobile game due to their timezone, encountered the elusive Normal-type Pokémon after the Community Day with Chespin ended in their region.

The Pokémon appears as an invisible, blurry form hindering players from spinning the photo disc at PokéStops. Leave the PokéStop screen by pressing the X icon after a message is shown telling you that some object is hindering you from collecting your items. A wild Kecleon should then be visible near the PokéStop. Tap on the Pokémon and you’ll be able to catch it as usual.

Reddit user Waniou posted this shot of how it looks like when Kecleon has infiltrated a PokéStop. Niantic / Waniou (via Reddit)

It’s been five years, two months, and 18 days after the initial launch of Gen 3 Pokémon in Pokémon Go and only now Kecleon has finally become available. Fans had been desperate to get access to the chameleon-like creature to complete their Hoenn collections.

Many players feared Kecleon would come to the game as an exclusive Pokémon from a paid Special Research in the upcoming Hoenn Tour event.

It’s likely that Kecleon will also debut in all other regions after Chespin Community Day, which runs on January 7, 2023, from 2pm to 5pm local time, keep your eyes open when spinning PokéStops after the event has ended. It looks like it’s a relatively uncommon spawn, so you’ll likely have to visit quite a few PokéStops until you encounter Kecleon.