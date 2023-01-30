Armarouge and Ceruledge tera raids bridge Greninja break in Scarlet & Violet

Armarouge and Ceruledge are coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's tera raids. Nintendo / Game Freak

The 7-Star Tera Raids with Greninja are currently the hottest topic in town for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as everyone wants a piece of the iconic frog ninja creature. However, Greninja needs a bit of a break after the first wave of raid battles and will only return from February 10 to 13, 2023.

Until then, Nintendo and Game Freak are offering some less difficult challenges with 4- and 5-Star Tera Raids against Armarouge and Ceruledge, two version-exclusive Pokémon. Scarlet players will be able to fight and catch Armarouge, Violet owners get Ceruledge. You can team up with players of the other version online to get access to their raid boss.

These battles will run from February 3 to 5, 2023, so they’re acting as a breather between the two waves of Greninja raids.

Players would much rather get additional chances to contend in the 7-Star Tera Raids, though. Armarouge and Ceruledge, while version-exclusive, aren’t exactly hard to get through trades, so a more hardcore part of the player base feels bored by this choice.

More casual players, however, are quite happy with Armarouge and Ceruledge becoming available in this way without the need to trade.

We have some tips on how to beat 5-Star Tera Raids, in case you want to jump into the online battles to grab one of those exclusive Pokémon.