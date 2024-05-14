Amazon Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is moving ahead
Amazon Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is officially alive, and the retail giant announced Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing the video game adaptation. The news comes a few weeks after Prime Video’s recent and successful Fallout adaptation aired and a year after The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Waller-Bridge and Amazon were collaborating on a Tomb Raider project.
Amazon MGM is producing the Tomb Raider series alongside Tomb Raider owner Crystal Dynamics – and, by extension, Embracer Group. Crystal Dynamics and Amazon are also working on a new Tomb Raider game.
“With great IP, the possibilities are endless,” Christoph Hartmann, Amazon Games VP, said in a statement. “The richness and depth of the fiction allows the Tomb Raider series from Prime Video and the video game from Amazon Games to tell separate stories about Lara Croft’s adventures. We’re honored that Crystal Dynamics has entrusted Amazon with this iconic franchise, and we’re looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us.”
The quality of the story matters a bit more than the IP itself, but Waller-Bridge certainly has a strong track record there. The writer and producer is responsible for Killing Eve, the James Bond film No Time to Die, and the award-winning series Fleabag.
Amazon didn’t mention any cast members or an anticipated date when the show’s first episode might air. Meanwhile, the company is also working on a God of War TV series, though it has yet to provide any update on that project.