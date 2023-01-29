Skip to main content

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new Tomb Raider Amazon series

The Fleabag star will produce the show as well
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new Tomb Raider Amazon series: A white woman with long brown hair, wearing a ragged grey snowsuit, is standing in the middle of a snowstorm. In her right hand is a rock climbing tool, while her left hand is raised in warning, and a bow is on her back

A new Tomb Raider TV show is in the works for Amazon’s Prime Video service, and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridges is the force behind it, The Hollywood Reporter says in an exclusive report. The adaptation of the hit game series is reportedly still in its early development phases, though Amazon declined to comment when The Hollywood Reporter requested confirmation.

THR’s sources say Waller-Bridges will also act as the show’s executive producer, much as she did for Fleabag. While several high–profile actresses brought Lara Croft to life in the Tomb Raider games, including Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, The Durrells in Corfu) and Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy), THR didn’t say who may star as Croft in the Amazon series.

The Tomb Raider series is Amazon’s latest venture into games and game-adjacent projects. The retail giant is also producing a Fallout show and a God of War adaptation, and Amazon Games partnered with Crystal Dynamics to publish studio’s next Tomb Raider game as well. 

Details on that project are currently thin on the ground as well, but if Naughty Dog and HBO’s timing with The Last of Us series and Part 1’s release on PC, you can probably guarantee the two projects will coincide in some way to help generate interest.

If you're keen on more Tomb Raider without the wait, FuturLab may have what you're looking for, albeit in an unorthodox way. The studio recently added Tomb Raider-themed DLC to PowerWash Simulator, including Lara Croft's mansion. 

