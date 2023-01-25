Redfall release date: Arkane’s co-op title to launch in May

Skip to main content

Redfall release date: Arkane’s co-op title to launch May 2

Time to plant your garlic and sharpen your sticks
The Doom team helped Arkane get Redfall’s FPS elements right: Four rugged people - two women and two men - walk down a bloodstained street. They're carrying guns, and a small robot is walking between them

Teams of up to four players can hunt vampires together in Redfall, which now has a release date.

Showcasing its upcoming co-op shooter Redfall at Xbox Developer_Direct, Arkane Studios has finally announced a release date for the game.

Redfall will launch on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Arkane also debuted a new trailer for the open-world first-person shooter, showcasing some more gameplay. What is Redfall about?

What is Redfall about?

After a failed scientific experiment, the titular island of Redfall, Massachusetts, has been isolated from the outside world and invaded by vampires. Players are trapped in the unfortunate town and will have to survive the onslaught of both vampires and fellow humans.

They can choose one of four unique characters with different abilities: a cryptozoologist, a telekinetic, a combat engineer, and a supernatural sharpshooter. The goal is simple – slay some vampires, gather some loot, and survive in teams of up to four players.

Redfall was initially planned to launch in 2022 before being delayed for about half a year, but it seems the waiting is finally coming to an end.

