Skip to main content

Riot Games apologizes for subpar League of Legends cinematic

Fans are not happy with Season 13’s trailer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A young woman sitting on a throne.

Fans are not impressed with Riot's most recent cinematic.

Riot Games usually keeps close tabs on the communities of its titles, being able to tap into their collective mood and taste to create the right content. As such, the company’s cinematic trailers for a new season of League of Legends are usually popular hits, hyping fans up for what’s to come in the future. For the upcoming season, however, Riot missed the mark. Completely.

Season 13’s cinematic trailer, The Brink of Infinity, lacks action, new champions, amazing music, and pretty much anything else fans have gotten used to. It’s just a bland flyover showing the map everybody has already seen a million times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It’s no wonder that the fan reactions fell out pretty negatively, and Riot Games quickly realized its mistake. In a thread of tweets the company stated:

“A message from Riot about Season 2023: We've launched a cinematic as a part of Season Start every year since 2018, and make no mistake: everyone on League knows how much you love them. So do we!

This year, there were some unprecedented circumstances that had us choose an alternate approach to the Season 2023 video. However, we believed it could still embody League's broad universe and competitive spirit while celebrating the start of a new season.

Honestly, we should have been more communicative, which might have helped with some of that feeling and speculation. We do believe that League has a bright future and we are investing in that, but we can do a better job of sharing those plans with you.

But we've heard your feedback, and we want to acknowledge Brink of Infinity missed the mark for the action-packed, champion-led trailer you expected and has led to further speculation about our investment in League. We do believe that League has a bright future and we are investing in that, but we can do a better job of sharing those plans with you.”

Riot does not further elaborate on the “unprecedented circumstances” mentioned in the chain of tweets. Fans have been frustrated with a perceived content drought in League of Legends lately, with North American players feeling further estranged by unpopular changes to the LCS’ esports schedule. It’s feared that League of Legends is being put on the back burner in favor of Valorant.

Fans will have to wait for Riot to fulfill its promise of transparency and share what plans the company has for its first great hit game.

You can check out all the details regarding League of Legends in 2023 in our overview.

A man with short black hair and a short black beard, wearing a black blazer over a white collared shirt, is standing in front of a grey billboard
Features

Ronnie 2K interview: NBA 2K exists to “educate and inspire”

By Josh Broadwell
Text and logo of PlayStation Plus.
News

PlayStation Plus adds Sayonara Wild Hearts, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more

By Marco Wutz
maxresdefault[1]
Guides

The ten best video game movies ever

By Dave Aubrey
satisfactory-header
Guides

Here are the best PC games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
pokemon-best-starters[1]
Guides

The ten best starter Pokémon ever – which did you choose?

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow
Poster for Xbox Developer Direct.
News

Xbox Developer_Direct will show Redfall and more in January

By Marco Wutz
one piece odyssey glhf (2)
Reviews

One Piece Odyssey review: 'The best One Piece game yet'

By Dave Aubrey
A pompous man on a stage.
News

Simon Pegg plays Hogwarts Legacy headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

By Marco Wutz