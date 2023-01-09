Everything coming to League of Legends in 2023

LoL Season 2023 is finally upon us, with the Season Kickoff event coming on Tuesday, January 10. After a little bit of a wait and various champions having their changes discussed, we have a full rundown of what to expect this season, including new skins available, new reset systems, and a new bunch of rewards for you to earn. We’ll run down everything we know is coming in the new season so you can get straight to work.

If you’ve been out of the game for a little while then catch up on the major changes that were made in the LoL 2023 Preseason patch.

LoL Season 2023 Ranked rewards

League of Legends Season 2023 will have its kickoff event on January 10

As always, during this season there will be a bunch of missions you can complete in order to earn a bunch of different rewards, here’s what’s in store:

Two Hextech chests and keys

Six Icons

3,000 Blue Essence

Eight Championship shards

Season 2023 Kickoff Icon and Season 2023 Icon

Mark Maker Ward skin

LoL Season 2023 Champion changes

League of Legends Champions like Ahri will look very different in 2023.

While we don’t know the exact details yet, we do know which Champions will be getting overhauls this season, and what the overall plans are for tweaks and changes going into this year.

Ahri’s ASU (art & sustainability update) is coming with her base, skins, VFX, splashes, and tails being completely reworked. This won’t have any gameplay changes (yet), but it will dramatically improve Ahri’s look and design going forward.

Aurelian Sol will be getting a new ability kit for the Star Forger in their CGU (comprehensive gameplay update). Aurelian Sol has always been quite a unique hero gameplay-wise, and this upcoming overhaul will hopefully keep that intact while making them a little easier to grasp.

LoL Season 2023 new Champions

2023 will bring new champions to League of Legends

Changes to existing Champions aren’t the only thing coming this year as two new champions are on their way. Not much is known about them yet apart from their names: Milio is a male enchanter from Ixtal, and Naafiri is a female midlane Darkin assassin.

LoL Season 2023 new skins

New skins and old favorites return to League of Legends in 2023.

A bunch of new skins are on their way in 2023 with Champions like Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled eventually getting some more skins. On top of that, a new Faerie Court skinline has been announced alongside the return of the Cats vs Dogs skinline.

Finally, the Lunar Gods skinline and Mythmakers skinlines are coming in patches 13.1 and 13.2 respectively, here is the full list of skins that will be available in those lines:

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Emperor Thresh

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Irelia (Legendary)

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Prestige Mythmaker Sivir

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra

LoL Season 2023 Ranked changes

League of Legends Ranked will be more lenient to less active players in 2023.

In previous years, there has been a lot of concern with people who find themselves experiencing rank decay or demotion in the middle of the year due to the long seasons, so now the two usual Ranked Splits will have a Ranked Reset in between, both of which will offer rewards. These resets will be less severe than the one at the start of the season, but they’ll help keep everyone on more level ground and get you some rewards for your troubles.