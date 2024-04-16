Skybound needs your money to make an AAA Invincible game
Skybound Entertainment is making an AAA Invincible game, and the studio turned to crowdfunding to make their big superhero experience possible. It’s not your usual crowdfunding campaign, though, as Skybound is actually selling securities that can, potentially, eventually, earn you a little bit of money with a lot of asterisks involved.
Or you can just get the usual backer perks and not worry about “becoming a partner” or “owning” part of the Invincible IP, which is probably the better option. The minimum investment on Republic is $100, so it’s also a bit higher than the minimums you see on Kickstarter and the like.
The campaign is live until April 29, 2024. Skybound set their goal at $5 million, the legal limit for certified Regulation Crowdfunding campaigns, and at the time of publication, the studio already received $467,000, less than a day after the round went live.
Skybound raised $18 million in funding rounds during 2023.
"We are thrilled to launch this Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on Republic, inviting fans to join us on this new expansion and venture," remarked David Alpert, Skybound CEO, said in a statement. "At Skybound, we prioritize fostering meaningful connections with our audience, and this initiative allows fans to not only immerse themselves in the world of Invincible but also to directly contribute to its expansion."
Skybound “handpicked” the team for its AAA Invincible game, which includes Invincible creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman and developers who previously worked with Activision Blizzard, Amazon Games, and EA. While the studio won’t share much about the upcoming game aside from calling it a “high-octane blood bath,” they do have a solid track record when it comes to Invincible. 2023’s Invincible Presents: Atom Eve was a clever blend of visual novel storytelling with RPG battles and a surprise gem in a year stuffed with top-notch video game releases.