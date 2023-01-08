Skip to main content

This new Skyrim mod lets you see yourself properly at last

The Dragonborn in the mirror
This new Skyrim mod lets you see yourself properly at last: A white man wearing a grey horned helmet and a leather vest is standing in the middle of a fog bank. He's holding a long, curved blade in his right hand

A new Skyrim mod adds third-person character models to the inventory menu, Oblivion style, so you can finally see just how swish your Dragonborn looks – or not, depending on what kind of monstrous gear combination you’ve compiled. The Show Player in Menus mod comes from myztikrice on NexusMods (thanks, PCGamer) and rotates the camera and your character so you’re looking at them head-on in the inventory screen.

That’s a pretty significant improvement over the open-world RPG’s original equipment screen, where you just aren’t there at all. Sure, you can cast your eye over the Dragonborn from behind in third-person mode, but it’s not the most convenient way of seeing yourself. 

Myztikrice’s mod lets you rotate the camera and your character independently, so you can see and admire them from all angles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There’s a bundle of other options as well, including one to hide characters so just the armor shows up and one that has your character appear in the bartering menu as well. No more faceless haggling – though bear in mind that it conflicts with the Improved Alternate Conversation Targeting mod, so you have to choose between one or the other.

Otherwise, it seems like the Show Player in Menus mod works with pretty much everything else. Unlike previous mods that aimed for something similar, this one also works for Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition and the Special Edition and not just the base game.

As always with mods, this one only works with the PC game and not with the console versions.

fifa-23-world-cup-mode-2
News

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year nominees are out and these are the top 20

By Marco Wutz
pokemon-kp-mystery-gift-1
Guides

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gifts: All codes and how to redeem

By Marco Wutz
call of duty warzone 2 screenshot glhf (4)
News

Raging Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2’s self-revives “stupid”

By Marco Wutz
hollow-knight-silksong-2
News

No, you can’t play Hollow Knight: Silksong early

By Marco Wutz
League of Legends key art
Guides

Everything coming to League of Legends in 2023

By Ryan Woodrow
splinter-cell-blacklist
Guides

Can you spot all the stealth games in this article?

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
cod warzone 2 (3)
News

Lewis Hamilton sent his brother a portable PS4 to play Call of Duty on

By Marco Wutz
Pokemon_Scarlet_Violet_Screenshot_16[1]
Guides

Every Pokémon game ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow