Sony CES 2023 round-up: Project Leonardo, PS5 sales, and more

Meet Project Leonardo, a highly adaptable controller kit. Sony

Sony’s press conference at the renowned Consumer Electronics Show 2023, CES 2023 for short, had some interesting updates in store for PlayStation owners concerning PSVR 2, PS5 sales and availabilty, a new accessibility controller kit, and more.

PSVR 2: Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber

Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber will be available on Sony’s new VR platform. A release date for Beat Saber on PSVR 2 has not been announced, but the racing game will support VR from the get-go. VR support is going to be added as a free upgrade for anyone owning Gran Turismo 7.

On the topic of Gran Turismo, Sony also used the opportunity to show off a first look at the upcoming movie based on the franchise.

Project Leonardo: new accessibility controller

Sony revealed Project Leonardo, an accessibility controller kit currently being developed. The company could not yet share any details on the targeted release date or price range, merely stating that the hardware aims to “remove barriers” and “help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods on PS5.” Sony wants the kit to be highly flexible and adaptable, making it easy to customize for each individual’s needs.

With different configurations being available, Leonardo can be customized according to individual needs. Sony

PS5: sales numbers surpass 30 million

Taking over the stage at CES 2023, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan declared the great PS5 shortage to be over: “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally” – at least from now on. He also announced that PS5 had officially passed the milestone of 30 million units sold over its lifetime.

