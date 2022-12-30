Skip to main content

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a new trailer amid Ukraine war

GSC Game World releases a tribute to fallen soldiers
New footage from Stalker 2 showcases next-gen graphics.

GSC Game World, a development studio founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, and currently based out of Prague, has released a new trailer for its upcoming FPS game, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. 

As soon as the trailer begins, it proudly states "made in Ukraine" in the bottom left corner. 

The new trailer showcases combat gameplay, moody characters, and strange anomalies in a post-apocalyptic setting. It's visually stunning, too. 

Check out the new trailer, Come to Me, which is dedicated to soldiers who have lost their lives in the Ukraine war, below. 

The launch of this trailer follows the death of Volodymyr Yezhov, a GSC Game World developer who died in a battle near Bakhmut, defending his home country from Russian invaders. 

Despite all the real-world troubles surrounding the developers at GSC, Stalker 2 is still penned in for launch in 2023. 

The Stalker games follow an elite group who brave the ravaged wastes of a post-nuclear hellscape, fighting soldiers, raiders, and mutated creatures while avoiding even more terrifying distortions in time and space. 

