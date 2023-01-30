Skip to main content

WWE's Zelina Vega cosplays as Juri Han to promote Street Fighter 6 commentary role

Street Fighter 6's real-time commentary system has its next guest star revealed: WWE's Zelina Vega.
WWE Zelina Vega in Juri cosplay facing off with Xia Li

Zelina Vega had a Street Fighter-style faceoff with Xia Li in Saturday's Royal Rumble.

WWE’s Royal Rumble took place last weekend, and a tease for the upcoming WWE 2K23 wasn’t the only video-game-related promotion happening at the event. When entrant number 21 of the women’s Rumble match came around, Zelina Vega made her way to the ring dressed in full Juri Han cosplay.

Zelina Vega has done cosplay for fun in WWE before, but it turns out this was no mere wink-nudge to Street Fighter fans. It was revealed that Vega would actually be featured in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 as part of the new real-time commentary system under her real name, Thea Trinidad.

Her version of Juri is pretty spot-on, capturing everything from the tip of her hair – which the WWE commentators mistook for cat ears – to the layered baggy trousers that complete Juri’s look.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WWE Zelina Vega in Vega cosplay

Zelina Vega has dressed as her namesake on multiple occasions.

Zelina Vega has never hidden her love of the Street Fighter series. Long-time Street Fighter fans may have already realized that even her WWE name comes from series’ fighter, Vega – who she cosplayed at the 2019 Royal Rumble. That’s not all though, as at the 2020 Royal Rumble, she was ready to fight dressed as Sindel from Mortal Kombat.

A clip of Vega’s Street Fighter 6 commentary has already been revealed, and she sounds like a good addition to the lineup which currently features Tasty Steve and James Chen.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023 for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series S/X.

WWE Zelina Vega in Juri cosplay facing off with Xia Li
News

WWE's Zelina Vega cosplays as Juri Han to promote Street Fighter 6 commentary role

By Ryan Woodrow
Jude Bellingham in FIFA 23.
Guides

FIFA 23 Future Stars Token Swaps, start date, and leaks

By Marco Wutz
A cartoon picture of a skateboarding boy.
News

PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked

By Marco Wutz
shiny-espeon-2
Guides

The worst Shiny Pokémon

By Georgina Young
Pokémon Go logo over the globe in the background.
Guides

This Week in Pokémon Go: Rocket Takeover, Noibat Community Day

By Marco Wutz
hi-fi-rush-tips
Guides

Hi-Fi Rush: Tips for beginners

By Georgina Young
Illumination reveals Cat Mario in Mario movie, but fans love DK more: An animated gorilla with pointy hair and a red tie is standing in the middle of a crowded arena. He wears an expression of anger and confusion
News

Nintendo shows Cat Mario in Mario movie trailer, but fans love DK more

By Josh Broadwell
Fans think the Hi-Fi Rush cat should be Xbox’s mascot: An anime young man with large brown eyes and short brown hair, with a mechanical right arm, is performing a fist bump with a black cat. The cat has large green eyes and a red collar
News

Fans think the Hi-Fi Rush cat should be Xbox’s mascot

By Josh Broadwell