WWE's Zelina Vega cosplays as Juri Han to promote Street Fighter 6 commentary role

Zelina Vega had a Street Fighter-style faceoff with Xia Li in Saturday's Royal Rumble.

WWE’s Royal Rumble took place last weekend, and a tease for the upcoming WWE 2K23 wasn’t the only video-game-related promotion happening at the event. When entrant number 21 of the women’s Rumble match came around, Zelina Vega made her way to the ring dressed in full Juri Han cosplay.

Zelina Vega has done cosplay for fun in WWE before, but it turns out this was no mere wink-nudge to Street Fighter fans. It was revealed that Vega would actually be featured in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 as part of the new real-time commentary system under her real name, Thea Trinidad.

Her version of Juri is pretty spot-on, capturing everything from the tip of her hair – which the WWE commentators mistook for cat ears – to the layered baggy trousers that complete Juri’s look.

Zelina Vega has dressed as her namesake on multiple occasions.

Zelina Vega has never hidden her love of the Street Fighter series. Long-time Street Fighter fans may have already realized that even her WWE name comes from series’ fighter, Vega – who she cosplayed at the 2019 Royal Rumble. That’s not all though, as at the 2020 Royal Rumble, she was ready to fight dressed as Sindel from Mortal Kombat.

A clip of Vega’s Street Fighter 6 commentary has already been revealed, and she sounds like a good addition to the lineup which currently features Tasty Steve and James Chen.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023 for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series S/X.