Tomb Raider: The Lara Croft Collection is getting a physical release on Switch
Limited Run Games is releasing physical copies of The Lara Croft Collection for Nintendo Switch. The collection includes Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris in one package.
The collection was originally released on the Nintendo eShop last year. Alongside the base game being available on a Switch cartridge, you can also get a Collector's Edition that includes more goodies. Here are the two editions of the game available on Limited Run's website:
- The Lara Croft Collection (Switch) - $39.99
- The Lara Croft Collection Collector’s Edition (Switch) - $89.99
The Lara Croft Collection Collector’s Edition includes the following items:
- Physical Copy of the game
- Iconic Trapezoid Box
- Acrylic Standee
- Soundtrack
- Steelbook
- Art Prints
Pre-orders for the game will open on May 10 and last until June 9, 2024. Besides this, Limited Run will also release a physical edition of the recently released Tomb Raider I–III Remastered. The Lara Croft collection was announced during the franchise's 25th anniversary, where Crystal Dynamics also announced a new Tomb Raider game.
Both games included in the collection run at 30fps on the Switch in both docked and handheld modes, which is a little disappointing. However, the addition of co-op is interesting, which should make for some fun party times.
The next mainline Tomb Raider game has not been revealed yet, but recent rumors indicate that it might take Lara Croft to India. You can also pick up 2013's gritty reboot of the franchise on Prime Gaming this month. The Tomb Raider franchise is also getting a new TV series written by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, though no release date has been announced for it yet.
The Lara Croft Collection Collector’s Edition is exclusively available for Nintendo Switch, while the individual games can be purchased on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.