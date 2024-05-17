Video Games

Total War: Star Wars reportedly in development

Creative Assembly may be taking its strategy game series to space

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Creative Assembly is allegedly working on a Star Wars-themed Total War game. Dualshockers first reported this based on “a reliable source” and GLHF can confirm that we’ve heard the same piece of chatter in the latter half of last year, though we couldn’t independently confirm the information at the time.

A Total War survey published earlier in 2024, which asked fans of the series for feedback on a great variety of topics, contained several items that may be related to the project.

Star Wars was among the potential settings Creative Assembly asked players’ opinions about and several questions about gameplay systems went into that direction as well, such as “More tactical features in real-time battles such as air support and dynamic cover” or “A new type of RTS battle such as naval, airborne, or space battles” – space battles, huh?

A World War 1 game is currently speculated to be the next historical entry into the franchise, while a Warhammer 40,000 entry has been rumored for years at this point due to the success Creative Assembly and Games Workshop had with the Total War: Warhammer trilogy.

The recent Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 5.0 actually added several features that almost seem like a field test for a modern warfare setting, such as directional vehicle armor or call-in of an air unit to support the army on the ground.

While this is in no way a confirmation of Total War: Star Wars, the smoke seems to be getting thicker.

With so many rumored settings departing from familiar ground, it looks more and more like Total War is in for a major revolution in the coming years, coinciding with a new engine being created and used.

