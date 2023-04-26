Honkai: Star Rail – Clara build and ascension guide

Check out the best Light Cones and Relics for Clara in Honkai: Star Rail

Have Mr. Svarog protect you with the best Honkai: Star Rail Clara build and unleash devastating counters against anyone daring to hurt you. Clara is a small and fragile looking girl with a tender heart, though she follows the Path of The Destruction and deals Physical Damage – probably thanks to the aforementioned Mr. Svarog, her beefy robot companion.

Clara has an interesting kit. Her Skill, Svarog Watches Over You, deals Physical Damage to all enemies, which is increased if an enemy has the Mark of Counter (the mark will be removed after the Skill has been used). This effect is applied by her passive Talent, Because We’re Family. This reduces all incoming damage by 10% and allows Scarog to mark anyone attacking Clara, retaliating with a Physical Damage attack that’s based on Clara’s Attack stat. In effect, this allows Clara to serve as a tank, who consistently counters enemy attacks.

Her Ultimate, Promise, Not Command, further emphasizes this playstyle: It boosts her damage reduction and taunts enemies for two turns, increasing the chance of Clara being attacked. In addition, Svarog watches over every member of the party for two turns, dealing damage to any enemies adjacent to the attackers as well – that’s a lot of Physical Damage being dealt in a consistent manner.

Clara and Mr. Svarog are a deadly duo to face. HoYoverse

Clara’s Eidolon Levels, which are increased by getting duplicates of her, are quite solid as well: Level 1 allows Marks of Counter to stay even after an enemy has been targeted with the Skill, Levels 2 and 4 boost Clara’s Attack and damage resistance further, and Level 6 gives Svarog a 50% chance of launching counters after allies have been hit even without the Ultimate.

Honkai: Star Rail – Clara: best Light Cones

Clara has a signature Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail, which is called Something Irreplaceable. It increases the wearer’s Attack substantially and allows them to regenerate HP based on that stat whenever they are hit or defeat an enemy. In addition, they deal additional damage for one turn if one of these conditions is met.

Clara’s damage output is based on Attack and she’ll be a prime target for enemies, so having a bit of regeneration of her own will greatly benefit her.

Best Light Cones for Clara:

Something Irreplaceable (5-Star)

(5-Star) The Unreachable Side (5-Star)

(5-Star) On the Fall of an Aeon (5-Star)

(5-Star) The Moles Welcome You (4-Star)

(4-Star) Nowhere to Run (4-Star)

(4-Star) Collapsing Sky (3-Star)

Honkai: Star Rail – Clara: best Relics

All of Clara and Svraog’s moves deal Physical Damage and depend on her Attack stat. Most of their damage comes from follow-up attacks, which makes boosting their power a priority as well.

Best Relic Sets for Clara:

The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack each time the wearer uses a follow-up attack to deal damage. This effect lasts three turns and can stack up to eight times. It's removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.

(4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack each time the wearer uses a follow-up attack to deal damage. This effect lasts three turns and can stack up to eight times. It's removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack. Champion of Streetwise Boxing (4) – +10% Physical Damage, +5% Attack after the wearer attacks or is hit (can stack up to five times).

Best Planar Ornaments for Clara:

Inert Salsotto (2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate, +15% Ultimate and follow-up attack damage when the wearer's Critical Hit Rate reaches 50% or higher.

(2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate, +15% Ultimate and follow-up attack damage when the wearer's Critical Hit Rate reaches 50% or higher. Space Sealing Station (2) – +12% Attack, and another +12% Attack when the wearer’s Speed reaches 120 or higher.

Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Clara:

Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed Body – Critical Hit Rate % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed, Effect Resistance %

(Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed, Effect Resistance % Feet – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Effect Resistance %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Effect Resistance % Planar Sphere – Physical Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Effect Resistance %

Honkai: Star Rail – Clara: best teams

A team around Clara should have a healer or shielder to keep her healthy. Buffs to Attack or Speed in particular will help her maximize her damage as well.

Clara (Main DPS), Bronya (Support), Pela (Support), Bailu (Healer)

Clara can taunt enemies to attack her, allowing Svarog to retaliate, while Bailu, Natasha, or Luocha as healers keep her healthy. Alternatively, use a shielder like March 7th, Gepard, or Trailblazer (Fire) in this slot. March 7th is especially great, because her shield acts as an additional taunt.

Bronya increases Clara’s damage output and can manipulate the turn order in the team’s favor. Pela is there to lower the enemies’ Defense, allowing Clara to deal even more damage.

Tingyun and Yukong are other Support units that work well here, regenerating Clara’s Energy so that she can widen Svarog’s protection to everyone more frequently and increasing her damage. Asta is an option as well, since her buff to Speed will make it easier for Clara to make full use of her item set.

Yanqing (Main DPS), Clara (Tank), Bronya (Support), Bailu (Support)

If you are lucky with your pulls, you could form a 5-Star with Yanqing or Seele as main damage dealers, who are protected by Clara as a Tank/DPS hybrid. Bronya and Bailu fulfill their usual roles.

Honkai: Star Rail – Clara: ascension materials

Here’s everything you need to know to get Clara ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.

Clara requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:

Credits x308,000

x308,000 Ancient Part x15

x15 Ancient Spindle x15

x15 Ancient Engine x15

x15 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x65

You can collect Ancient Parts, Spindles, and Engines from Automaton enemies in the Robot Settlement or the Great Mine as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Ancient Parts are one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material. Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf are dropped by the Stagnant Shadow in the Great Mine or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits is the Great Mine's Golden Calyx.

With Svarog at her side, Clara has nothing to worry about. HoYoverse

Clara requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:

Credits x3,000,000

x3,000,000 Ancient Part x41

x41 Ancient Spindle x56

x56 Ancient Engine x58

x58 Shattered Blade x18

x18 Lifeless Blade x69

x69 Worldbreaker Blade x139

x139 Guardian’s Lament x12

x12 Tracks of Destiny x8

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Blades can be farmed in the Storage Zone's Crimson Calyx. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.

Guardian’s Lament is a rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Everwinter Hill) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.