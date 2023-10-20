Honkai: Star Rail – Topaz build and ascension guide

Check out the best Light Cones and Relics for Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail

Unleash the adorable power of Numby with the best Honkai: Star Rail Topaz build and become the IPC’s top-performing employee. Following the Path of The Hunt and dealing Fire Damage, Topaz and Numby are an unconquerable duo when they work together to make their adversaries pay any outstanding debts.

Topaz summons her loyal Warp Trotter Numby at the beginning of the battle thanks to her Talent, Trotter Market?!, after which Numby will have their own slot on the turn order. When it’s Numby’s turn, they’ll attack whichever enemy has the Proof of Debt status, dealing Fire Damage based on Topaz’s Attack. These attacks are counted as follow-up attacks. In addition, Numby’s action is Advanced Forward whenever the target affected by Proof of Debt is hit by an ally’s follow-up attack.

Topaz and Numby are here to kick butt and get rich... and they're already rich. HoYoverse

Topaz’s Skill, Difficulty Paying?, inflicts the target with the Proof of Debt status, which increases the follow-up attack damage they take. Only the most recent enemy targeted with this Skill can have the Proof of Debt status and Topaz will inflict a random enemy with this status, in case no one carries it when an allied character’s turn begins. Numby will attack the target immediately when the Skill is used, dealing Fire Damage based on Topaz’s Attack.

Her Ultimate, Turn a Profit!, enabled Numby to enter the Windfall Bonanza! state, increasing their Damage and Critical Damage. When Numby is in this state, their action will be Advanced Forward whenever a target afflicted by Proof of Debt is hit by an ally’s Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. Numby exits this state once again after they have made two attacks.

Topaz’s Technique, Explicit Subsidy, allows Numby to search for Trotters and chests in the world and grants the player up to 10,000 Credits per day as additional battle rewards.

Her Eidolon Levels, which can be obtained by getting additional copies of her, provide additional boons: Eidolon 1 inflicts enemies with Proof of Debt that have been attacked with Debtor, which increases the Critical Hit Rate of follow-up attacks against them. Eidolon 2 allows Topaz to gain Energy whenever Numby attacks. Eidolon 4 causes Topaz’s next action to be Advanced Forward when Numby acts. Eidolon 6 allows Numby to attack an additional time before leaving Windfall Bonanza! and boosts their Fire Resistance Penetration.

If Topaz and Numby have a lucrative investment in mind, it's best to get out of their way. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Topaz: best Light Cones

Topaz wants as much Attack, Critical Hit Rate, and Critical Damage as she can get to help boost Numby’s offensive moves. Her signature Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful, offers that and more: It increases the wearer’s Critical Hit Rate and their follow-up attack damage. Additionally, after the wielder uses a follow-up attack, it inflicts the Tame status on the target, which can stack up to two times. When allies hit an enemy afflicted by Tame, the Critical Damage they deal is boosted.

Best Light Cones for Topaz:

Worrisome, Blissful (5-Star)

(5-Star) Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-Star)

(5-Star) Sleep like the Dead (5-Star)

(5-Star) Return to Darkness (4-Star)

(4-Star) Swordplay (4-Star)

(4-Star) Only Silence Remains (4-Star)

As a top IPC employee, Topaz has access to the best gear available. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Topaz: best Relics

Just like with her Light Cone, the Relics for Topaz should focus on boosting her offensive stats. As long as there is no Relic Set option that specifically focuses on boosting follow-up damage, there is one clear winner for this job, which increases Topaz and Numby’s elemental damage.

Best Relic Set for Topaz:

The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack each time the wearer uses a follow-up attack to deal damage. This effect lasts three turns and can stack up to eight times. It's removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.

(4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack each time the wearer uses a follow-up attack to deal damage. This effect lasts three turns and can stack up to eight times. It's removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack. Firesmith of Lava-Forging (4) – +10% Fire Damage, +12% Skill Damage, and another +12% Fire Damage for the next attack after using the Ultimate.

Best Planar Ornament for Topaz:

Inert Salsotto (2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate and +15% Ultimate and follow-up attack damage if the wearer’s Critical Hit Rate is 50% or higher.

Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Topaz:

Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack % Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack % Body – Critical Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Speed, Attack %, Break Effect %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Speed, Attack %, Break Effect % Feet – Speed (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect % Planar Sphere – Fire Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack %

(Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack % Link Rope – Energy Regeneration Rate % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Speed, Attack %

Follow the money and Topaz won't be far away. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Topaz: best teams

Topaz is a powerful damage dealer and should prove to be a lot of fun in conjunction with other characters that have access to follow-up attacks.

Topaz (DPS), Clara (DPS/Tank), March 7th (Support), Luocha (Support)

Clara and March 7th are an established duo that works well together: March can cast her shield on Clara to focus enemy attention on her, which then triggers lots of follow-up attacks from both. This will allow Numby to rise through the turn order quickly and attack as often as possible. Any healer will keep the team alive, so Bailu, Natasha, or Lynx are all welcome additions. This may not strictly be the most damage-oriented team, but is a very entertaining one.

More adventurous players may even try and fit Kafka, Jing Yuan, or Yanqing into a composition with Topaz – they, too, have follow-up attacks Numby can interact with.

Topaz (Main DPS), Asta (Support), Yukong (Support), Luocha (Support)

This is a composition more focused on enhancing Topaz’s damage. Asta can provide Speed buffs to the entire team, while Yukong provides offensive boosts. You can fill these slots with characters like Bronya and Tingyun as well. You round this composition off with a healer or sustain again, so someone like Fu Xuan would work all the same.

You can't break up the duo of Topaz and Numby. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Topaz: ascension materials

Here’s everything you need to know to get Topaz ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.

Topaz requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:

Credits x308,000

x308,000 Silvermane Badge x15

x15 Silvermane Insignia x15

x15 Silvermane Medal x15

x15 Searing Steel Blade x65

You can collect Silvermane Badges, Insignia, and Medals from enemies on Jarilo-VI as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Silvermane Badges are one of the materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.

Searing Steel Blades are available from the Stagnant Shadow in the Great Mine. The best source of Credits is the Golden Calyx in the Great Mine.

Topaz requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:

Credits x3,000,000

x3,000,000 Silvermane Badge x41

x41 Silvermane Insignia x56

x56 Silvermane Medal x58

x58 Arrow of the Beast Hunter x18

x18 Arrow of the Demon Slayer x69

x69 Arrow of the Starchaser x139

x139 Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

x12 Tracks of Destiny x8

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Arrow of the Beast Hunter, Arrow of the Demon Slayer, and Arrow of the Starchaser can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx on the Outlying Snow Plains. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.

Regret of Infinite Ochema is a rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Scalegorge Waterscape) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.