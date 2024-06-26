Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 – U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw confirmed

Creative Assembly has let slip some details on the next DLC

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Creative Assembly has revealed some details on the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, including all three of the Legendary Lords it will bring to the game.

The Ogre Kingdoms will get Golgfag Maneater as Legendary Lord. He’ll travel around the world, accepting mercenary contracts to enrich himself. Thundertusks and Blood Vultures have been confirmed as two of the new units for the Ogres, but the roster additions are going to have a varied line-up in store, similar to what we’ve seen in Thrones of Decay.

U’Zhul Skulltaker will lead the Daemons of Khorne in the upcoming DLC and, naturally, wants to add as many interesting skulls to his cloak as possible to enhance his power. Khorne will add the Slaughter Brute to his host.

Followers of Khorne will be happy to read the next DLC’s free Legendary Lord will be one of their ranks as well.

The Greenskins can expect Gorbad Ironclaw as their new Legendary Lord with a very mixed roster of units, including some “colossal beasts.”

The DLC for Khorne, Ogres, and Greenskins will arrive “at the back end of the year.”

The next DLCs will focus on Immortal Empires specifically, as it’s the most-played campaign mode in the community. The Realm of Chaos campaign will continue to be supported with bug fixes and balance updates, but receive any new content for the time being.

“Don’t worry Slaanesh fans, we’ll get to you as well,” said game director Richard Aldridge in regards to future additions. “It’s all in our great plan.” This teased Slaanesh DLC seems to be another pack with three factions, thanks to the very positive feedback on Thrones of Decay.

Aldridge reignited the hopes of Vampire Counts and Norsca players as well, so it looks like the Undead and Chaos Vikings will get their turn in the spotlight and have not been forgotten. The Lizardmen got a nod as well with long-awaited changes to the Geomantic Web being on the table – there’s no shortage of ideas. Even Aldridge’s “beloved halflings” got a mention, but he quickly added a “no promises” to that particular part.

Smaller reworks and content updates will be included in regular patches in the future to keep things rolling even in-between DLCs.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

