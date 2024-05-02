Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Banu Haqim are a stealth dream
The Chinese Room is back with yet another Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 clan update, and it’s the Banu Haqim and their stealth game mechanics this time. In addition to highlighting Banu Haqim skills, The Chinese Room also outlined how they changed the Banu Haqim to get rid of the racism built into the group in the early 1990s.
The clan originally began life as the “Arab cult of assassins” stereotype we see even in the likes of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so The Chinese Room revamped their backgrounds and made them broader and more versatile. The clan’s origins remain unchanged, but a warrior-like drive and desire for justice characterize the modern Banu Haqim.
“Cursed with a hereditary thirst for vampire Blood, the so-called Warriors shackle their impulses to strict codes of conduct, derived from mortal religions, vampiric tenets, or personal creeds,” the team’s description reads. “These traits, along with their feared reputation, makes them sought after as soldiers, lawbringers, and — occasionally — assassins in the societies of the night.”
Which is all well and good until a rogue Banu Haqim tries drinking Kindred blood and gets themselves killed for it.
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Banu Haqim skills
In practical terms, the Banu Haqim are still all about stealth. The clan passive Silence of Death fuels their actions and makes them completely silent for a short time after feeding. They can silence enemies, cross distances in an instant, turn invisible, and even produce a blade from their hand for quick kills.
Silence of Death
Clan Passive: All your actions become entirely silent for a period after feeding.
Mute
Silence an enemy/civilian. Any sounds they produce, from screams to gunfire, are completely undetectable to others.
Split Second
Move so fast that time appears to stop around you.
Bladed Hand
Slash swiftly in front of you, beheading mortal opponents.
Unseen Aura
Become temporarily invisible to enemies and civilians. Note: You can still be heard unless combined with Silence of Death.
Prowl
Clan Perk: Can remain crouched whilst sprinting.
