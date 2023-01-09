The best stealth games to play right now

Stealth gaming is a viable playstyle in a variety of popular games. You can sneak up on unsuspecting cowboys in Red Dead Redemption 2, strike from the shadows in Breath of the Wild or hack the heck out of foes in Cyberpunk 2077 without them knowing you're there. However, the best stealth games need to be built around stealth as a core mechanic.

Once you can stuff corpses into trash cans to hide them from patrols, circumnavigate an enemy checkpoint via ventilation shaft, and avoid detection by hiding under a box you've entered an entirely different world. And no one will hear you coming. There are the best stealth games to play in 2023.

Best stealth games in 2023

Metal Gear Solid 5 Hideo Kojima’s first step into creating open world games was quite the achievement, even if it remains unfinished. Yes, the latter half might be a bit of drag with a lot of repeating elements, but those first 30 hours or so are just superb. Extracting sheep with the fulton balloon, sliding down sand dunes in a cardboard box, dropping equipment crates onto a sniper’s head – it’s a stealth game full of discovery, which encourages thinking outside the box. Every item probably has a use you haven't even considered. Invisible, Inc The title says it all. If you’re not into first-person games, Invisible, Inc could be the stealth game for you. A turn-based strategy game like XCOM, you have to break into various facilities, steal stuff, and get out without raising the alarms. The longer you take, the higher level of security you have to deal with. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Adam Jensen controls a bit like an oil tanker by today’s standards. To be fair, he is mostly made of metal. If being prey throughout an entire game isn’t for you, this one lets you become the hunter. Retractable sunglasses, elbow blades, wrist rockets, and metal arms that can punch straight through walls – this is a stealth game with some bite. This was the cyberpunk before Cyberpunk 2077. Alien: Isolation The balance of power is one of the most important aspects of stealth games. Usually, you die easily if you’re spotted, but you can get surprise enemies if you stay hidden. Not here. Just stay hidden. Don’t move. Don’t even breathe. Stalked by an unkillable xenomorph through most of the game, Alien: Isolation is perhaps the most intense stealth experience you can have. Hitman: World of Assassination IO Interactive Developer IO Interactive recently combined all three Hitman titles into Hitman: World of Assassination, which makes it easier than ever before to experience the thrill of these titles. Whether you’re solving a murder mystery in a British manor house or infiltrating a skyscraper in Dubai, this series gets it right. Every single level gives you enough freedom to be replayed in dozens of different ways, ensuring you never get bored of hitting the man. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist It isn’t the best Splinter Cell game, but it’s much better than people gave it credit for, and it’s easy enough to play on PC in 2023. Blacklist is still based around light and shadow stealth mechanics, but you can be much more aggressive here than you could in the older games. Sam Fisher is like a panther made of knives and silenced pistols, katamari-ing himself through each level. Dishonored 2 Choice is the key to Dishonored 2, from who you choose to play as to how you choose to use them. Both characters come with their own selection of supernatural abilities, then it’s up to you which ones to unlock and focus on. Do you want to be a ghost and remain unseen, never touching an enemy through the entire game? You can. Ripping them apart with demon tendrils is just as viable, but gets a bit messy. The Last of Us Part 2 The Last of Us Part 2 improved on the first game’s stealth mechanics massively by adding in the ability to lie prone and crawl along the ground. Along with more places to hide – under cars and in foliage – it gave you more options for your approach in these more open-ended gameplay spaces. Then there’s the AI, which works together dynamically to hunt you down, sometimes using dogs to sniff you out (and getting really sad when you put an arrow in one).

For more sneaking action, you should check out the best ninja games. If secrecy isn't your forte, just conquer the world the old-fashioned way in the best strategy games.