Xbox Developer Direct might show Redfall and more in January

Microsoft may host the Xbox Developer Direct showcase on January 25, 2023, at 12pm PT according to a report by WindowsCentral. Players could finally hear concrete news on the upcoming games for Xbox Game Pass in 2023 and beyond.

Supposedly the show will focus on titles coming from Bethesda and Xbox including Arkane’s co-op game Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends. Starfield, though highly anticipated, might skip this showcase for a separate event a bit later down the line.

With a very diminished presence at The Game Awards 2022, Xbox kept its plans for 2023 largely under wraps, which led to speculation that there isn’t much in the pipeline beyond this year. Xbox will likely use this show to change that perception, injecting some confidence and hype into fans.

Fans have asked Microsoft for a bit more transparency and this Xbox Developer Direct might be the company’s response. We’ll have to wait and see which format the show will use and if events like this one become more frequent in the future. Borrowing its name from Nintendo’s Direct shows, which do happen somewhat often, might be a deliberate hint at a new strategy.

Time and date may still be subject to change, but any show is likely to be hosted on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels.