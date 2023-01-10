Skip to main content

Xbox Developer Direct might show Redfall and more in January

News about Bethesda and Xbox games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Xbox logo on a field of stars in the background.

Xbox may finally be ready to communicate its plans for this year and beyond.

Microsoft may host the Xbox Developer Direct showcase on January 25, 2023, at 12pm PT according to a report by WindowsCentral. Players could finally hear concrete news on the upcoming games for Xbox Game Pass in 2023 and beyond.

Supposedly the show will focus on titles coming from Bethesda and Xbox including Arkane’s co-op game Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends. Starfield, though highly anticipated, might skip this showcase for a separate event a bit later down the line.

With a very diminished presence at The Game Awards 2022, Xbox kept its plans for 2023 largely under wraps, which led to speculation that there isn’t much in the pipeline beyond this year. Xbox will likely use this show to change that perception, injecting some confidence and hype into fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans have asked Microsoft for a bit more transparency and this Xbox Developer Direct might be the company’s response. We’ll have to wait and see which format the show will use and if events like this one become more frequent in the future. Borrowing its name from Nintendo’s Direct shows, which do happen somewhat often, might be a deliberate hint at a new strategy.

Time and date may still be subject to change, but any show is likely to be hosted on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

hogwarts-legacy-wand-selection
Features

Hogwarts Legacy controversies: why are people mad at J.K. Rowling?

By Georgina Young
Jamaal Williams being interviewed wearing Naruto gear.
News

Jamaal Williams wins over the internet with love for Pokémon and Naruto

By Marco Wutz
A jet-like dragon.
Guides

Defeat Mega Salamence in Pokémon Go with these counters

By Marco Wutz
Zekrom on the Pokémon Go Electric-type background.
Guides

Beat Zekrom in Pokémon Go’s raids with these counters

By Marco Wutz
The FIFA 23 TOTY logo in front of blue crystals.
Guides

How to vote for FIFA 23’s Team of the Year

By Marco Wutz
The-Last-of-Us-HBO
Reviews

The Last of Us HBO review - the first video game adaptation that can stand on its own

By Kirk McKeand
Xbox logo on a field of stars in the background.
News

Xbox Developer Direct might show Redfall and more in January

By Marco Wutz
A Pokémon trainer with a huge dragon flying above.
Guides

All Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks in Pokémon Go

By Marco Wutz