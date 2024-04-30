Video Games

Starfield Shattered Space expansion to release in Fall 2024

Nothing on the Creation Kit yet

Bethesda’s Todd Howard announced that Starfield’s first expansion, Shattered Space, is set to be released in Fall 2024, during an interview with Kinda Funny Games. By then it will have been around a year since the main game’s launch for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Owners of the Starfield Deluxe Edition will automatically obtain access to Shattered Space once it’s out, as this was one of the advertised perks of the more expensive version of the sci-fi RPG. Information on what the DLC will bring to the table in terms of story and gameplay is unavailable as of yet.

Howard also revealed that a smaller update for Starfield would be detailed later this week, though he divulged that it would focus on improving the game’s ship-building mechanics.

Though updates are always welcome, ship-building isn’t exactly what players have been waiting for: What the community really craves is news around the Creation Kit for Starfield. Bethesda’s games are well known for their passionate and skilled modding communities – Skyrim sends its regards – and an official Creation Kit would go a long way to empower those talents.

As it stands, the Starfield Creation Kit doesn’t have a release date yet, though apparently testing is already underway for select members of the modding community. It’s possible that Bethesda wants to launch the kit with some high-profile mods created with the tools being available right then and there.

However, people are getting rather impatient: Skyrim’s Creation Kit was available three months after release and Fallout 4’s about five months after launch – Starfield’s still isn’t out after eight months.

In any case, with an update coming soon and Shattered Space headed for a Fall 2024 release date, Starfield fans are guaranteed some changes and new content this year, regardless of the Creation Kit being out or not.

Bethesda recently released a next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4, which didn’t exactly work out great, breaking the game on PC and having trouble on Xbox Series X|S. Ironically, the PS5 version may be the most stable.

