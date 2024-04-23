Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration opens as estimated release date shows up on App Store

HoYoverse is getting ready for launch

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Fans can now pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s upcoming urban fantasy RPG, to secure rewards for themselves when the game launches later in 2024 for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.

Through reaching various pre-registration milestones, players have the opportunity to obtain up to 20 Master Tapes, which are used for pulling characters, a free copy of Corin, who is one the available Agents, 30,000 Dennies of starting capital, and Boopons, another gacha currency that can be used to pull for Bangboos – these are little helpers you can put into your teams on top of your three characters.

Players will gain access to these rewards through the in-game mail, in case the milestones are reached – which shouldn’t be a problem, considering the popularity of anything HoYoverse puts out.

The App Store lists an estimated release date of July 3, 2024, for Zenless Zone Zero. This could well match HoYoverse’s plans, considering that the third closed beta test of the game is going on at the moment with a technical test on PS5 following suit shortly. July would also be clear of any big anniversaries for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, which HoYoverse wouldn’t want to double up on.

We should be getting word of an official release date soon in any case with pre-registration now open – it’s likely that HoYoverse will want to await feedback from the current tests to make some final adjustments before committing to any launch date.

You can pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero on its official website, the app store responsible for your mobile device’s OS, or the PlayStation Store.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

