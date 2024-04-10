Zenless Zone Zero PS5 test opens sign-ups
While PC, iOS, and Android players can try out Zenless Zone Zero, the next game coming from HoYoverse, as part of the Amplifying Test, interested PS5 owners finally have an opportunity to do so as well: The PS5 Technical Test has been announced and you can sign up until April 17, 2024, on the official website.
Dates for the PS5 Technical Test have not been announced just yet, but it should be starting not long after sign-ups are closed.
It’s worth noting that lucky players who get into the Amplifying Test and Technical Test won’t see any cross-progression between platforms, though the final version of the game will have such a feature.
Building on the foundation of HoYoverse’s previous successes, such as Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero is an urban fantasy RPG in which players take on the role of a Proxy in the city of New Eridu. So-called Hollows have appeared all over the world and swallowed up entire regions.
Proxies use sophisticated technologies to remotely control puppets known as Bangboos in order to enter Hollows and guide people through these dangerous and ever-changing territories. It is – technically – illegal to do this as a private citizen, though, so you’re leading a bit of a double life.
In addition to action-packed and spectacular combat and roguelike Hollow exploration – the two core components of the game – you can freely explore the streets of New Eridu and interact with its citizens and shops. This includes a café, a ramen stand, and an authentic arcade chock-full of minigames to play.
Naturally, you’re also getting sucked into an exciting narrative with some twists and turns, funny dialog, and fantastic characters.
Zenless Zone Zero does not have a release date just yet, but HoYoverse confirmed it’s “coming soon in 2024.”