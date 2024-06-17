GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 14 with Danielle Bisutti
We’ve got a fresh episode of GLHF’s Game & Fortune podcast, and this week our team is joined by the one and only Danielle Bisutti.
Best known for lending her voice and performance to Norse goddess Freya in 2018's God of War and its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarök, she also played Amanda in Nickelodeon's teen show True Jackson, VP. An actor, writer, producer, director and singer-songwriter, she won an Emmy Award for hosting Street Music Los Angeles in 2002, and received two BAFTA nominations for her performance in the God of War games.
We had a chat with Danielle about how she landed the role of Freya, what it meant for her personally and professionally, and how she went about bringing the character to life. Of course, we also tested her video game prowess against our GLHF team in a quiz battle about arcade games.
For the full episode, make sure you tune into GLHF's Game & Fortune at your preferred podcast provider, or just follow one of the links below.
GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 14 – Flawless British Accent with Danielle Bisutti is now available on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Amazon Music
- Google Podcasts
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube
- Podbean
- Player.FM
- Boomplay
- Podchaser
- Listen Notes
- iHeartRadio
- Samsung Podcasts (find us on the app!)