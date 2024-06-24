Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: How to reach Cerulean Cost’s south island
How to reach Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s Cerulean Coast island seems like a complicated task, but the answer is more straightforward than you might think. It’s a small, unassuming place, but if you’re after every new piece of Elden Ring armor, it’s definitely worth a visit.
This Elden Ring guide explains how to reach Cerulean Coast’s southwest island and what you can expect to find once you get there.
Elden Ring: How to reach Cerulean Coast’s south island
Head to the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace. If you just arrived in the region via the tunnel that splits from the Castle Ensis shortcut, it’s a straight shot west from the first Site of Grace you encounter. Avoid the lightning orbs you meet along the way, and activate the grace point.
If you want this particular Shadow of the Erdtree map fragment, follow the southern coastline around until you reach the stele with the map on it.
Either way, your next location is here, near the giant, gnarled tree – or, more specifically, under it. To the west of the tree is a small path leading down to an easily missed gash in the ground.
If you do venture up to the tree itself, there’s a creepy little poison-spewing grave guardian waiting for you. Deal with it – from a distance, if possible – and grab the Grave-Keeper’s Cookbook from the corpse near the tree.
Anyway, back to the cave. Carefully drop down onto the ledges, so you don’t end up dead, and then take the final plunge to the bottom. The east path leads you through a tunnel of exploding ghost worms and drops you out on top of a mausoleum, where you’ll find one Great Glovewort – very handy if you need to max out a Spirit Ash summon.
The west path opens onto a small cavern where a giant lobster surprise is waiting. Feel free to ignore it and carry on, if you don’t fancy a fight. The item shining on the ground is just a bundle of crab eggs.
The tunnel continues for a bit further and then lets you out on the island’s beach. Several giant crabs stalk the shores, though you can outrun them on Torrent. Fight or ignore the ghost worms as well, and then make your way to the Northern Nameless Mausoleum. Inside is another humanoid boss, and she drops the Dancer equipment and sword.
