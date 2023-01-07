Every Assassin's Creed game ranked from best to worst

Assassin’s Creed is quite a strange series to look back on. It spent almost a decade rigidly sticking to its formula and getting buried in it before suddenly overhauling it all in one go. It went from a solid but bloated action-adventure game to a solid but bloated RPG in the blink of an eye – stopping only briefly to become a pirate in the middle

Love it or hate it, it’s been a cornerstone of gaming since the late 2000s and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. The series may have backed away from annual releases now, but the games are still coming thick and fast.

What makes the best Assassin’s Creed games is hard to distill because every feature can be implemented brilliantly in one game but terribly in another. Ultimately what makes a truly fantastic game in this series is how it pulls everything together to make something that is greater than the sum of its parts.

We're diving through it all and ranking every Assassin's Creed game from best to worst.