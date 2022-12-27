The best indie games of 2022
What does it mean to be an indie game in 2022? That much is still highly debated, as smaller games are often back by big publishers these days.
At any rate, this year has been a big one for smaller titles, with indie games essentially carrying Xbox Game Pass on their backs.
But which are the best indie games in 2022? We’ll break down all the titles that have left a mark on the indie gaming industry throughout the season, from Citizen Sleeper to Stray.
Tunic
Developed by a single person, Tunic took a bit longer to arrive than expected, but goddamn, it delivered. This challenging isometric action game features an in-game manual that teaches you how to play, complete with an unknown language that you slowly uncover as you continue on. It’s a reminder of the good old days.
Citizen Sleeper
We have Citizen Sleeper to thank for slowing things down for us in the middle of a triple A-filled early 2022, and for being a surreal, intergalactic adventure ripe with impactful choices. It’s been a healing experience for us in the same way its universe is healing from capitalism’s distortions, which have consumed this world and its inhabitants, leaving deep scars in the people.
Norco
Norco is yet another intimate adventure, grounded in a side of the States we’re not really used to seeing portrayed in gaming – that’s one of the reasons why it’s so refreshing, too. Disturbing and dreamy, it’s for you if you enjoy some puzzle between story beats, and if you don’t have issue with the bizarre.
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors was a hit was before Phil Spencer started to play it and tweet about how addicted he’d grown. We’ve loved it on Steam Deck, which is ideal for its 10 or 20-minute sessions, but now it’s on Xbox Game Pass as well. For a time it’s been hard to even explain what this game is all about, but it’s basically a roguelite where you only need to move your character around a map and nothing else – they’ll shoot on their own, and get more powerful as you pick more and more upgrades. It’s the best cheap game you’ll ever buy, and you won’t regret it.
Signalis
Signalis is on Xbox Game Pass, too, and it’s been one of the biggest surprises this year. On the surface, it’s just another Silent Hill-inspired survival horror, a tribute to an era we thought long gone. Beyond the crystal clear intent, there’s something more that has left a mark on thousands of players, which we won’t spoil – so go play it, and find out for yourself.
Cult of the Lamb
The next couple games are pure genius. Cult of the Lamb blends Hades-like dungeon crawling with farming/life sim Animal Crossing-like gameplay, with a twist: you’re the head of a cult of lambs, and a ruthless one, as you won’t hesitate to sacrifice one of them to keep your business running. Add a gruesome sense of humor and, despite not exploring those core systems too deeply, you’ll have hours and hours of fun messing around your village.
Neon White
From the mind of Ben Esposito, it’s a bit complex even to explain (kudos to Mr. Esposito for being able to pitch it and get it greenlight), but we’ll try. It’s a speedrunning shooter where your weapons and moves are cards you’ll need to sacrifice in order to progress through levels – and you’ll need to do it with speed, since you want to beat your best times (and those of your friends). Add a dating sim-like system and anime-inspired character designs, and it’s clear why you can’t miss it.
Immortality
Immortality is another indie game with a huge talent behind it – Sam Barlow. Following Her Story and Telling Lies, Immortality sees you work through clips and behind-the-scenes materials of movies just like one of those old-time analog editors, filling the gaps and solving the mystery behind the vanishing of a beloved actress. It takes a little patience, and will to go beyond the usual action games that keep your hands for the entire experience, but it’s definitely all well-rewarded.
Stray
It ended up being one of the most controversial games this year, mainly due to being included in The Game Awards’ nominee for the GOTY award. In the middle of 2022, it’s been the only news-worthy day one PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium release this year, and this is partly why it’s been talked about so much. Gameplay-wise, it’s a bland action platformer with a few stealth elements mixed with linear exploration. However, it's a fascinating world viewed through the eyes of a cat. Pawsome.
Sifu
Let’s wrap it up with Sifu, a super-challenging martial arts-fuelled brawler where you’ll have to reach the end of each level with as much of your face intact as possible, if you want to have a chance to beat the boss. On top of the art style and the typical revenge-imbued plot, Sifu stands out for its aging system, with your character who gets older and older as he dies – the multiple ways this impacts your performance throughout the levels are a lot of fun.