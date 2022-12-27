The best indie games of 2022

What does it mean to be an indie game in 2022? That much is still highly debated, as smaller games are often back by big publishers these days.

At any rate, this year has been a big one for smaller titles, with indie games essentially carrying Xbox Game Pass on their backs.

But which are the best indie games in 2022? We’ll break down all the titles that have left a mark on the indie gaming industry throughout the season, from Citizen Sleeper to Stray.