10 best Xbox games of 2022
The Xbox Series X and S have had some incredible games launch for them this past year, but let’s not forget about the continued support that the Xbox One X and S have seen. If you have any of the above consoles and an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you won’t have been short of games to play this year.
If you’re still able to find the time to play a few of the games you might’ve missed, then you need the games in this list. We’re listing the ten best Xbox games released in 2022. Many of these are console exclusives, while others are just games you need to play.
Elden Ring
What hasn’t already been said about Elden Ring? It’s one of the greatest games of 2022, and it’s indisputable. Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards? Check. Game of the Year winner in my heart? Check again. Those are all of the awards Elden Ring really needs, and yet it has received many, many more. Elden Ring might have been arguably unfinished at launch, but despite that it was a phenomenon in the gaming world that isn’t likely to be replicated any time soon. A genuine open world masterpiece.
Rogue Legacy 2
Nine years on from the original Rogue Legacy we finally received a sequel in Rogue Legacy 2. The roguelike genre has evolved since, and Rogue Legacy 2 manages to keep up with modern contemporaries, while also being true to the 2D platformer roots of the first game. There’s still nothing else quite like Rogue Legacy, and the sequel should be considered an essential for roguelike fans in 2022.
Immortality
Nothing else is quite like Immortality. From the creators of Her Story and Telling Lies, you’ll be moving through shockingly well acted and directed footage from three “unreleased films” in order to uncover what happened to them. This is a huge step forward for the team, and manages to be one of the most impressive, if not the best, FMV game ever made.
Pentiment
Another totally unique entry on the list, Pentiment is a “detective thriller” set in 16th century Bavaria, and every detail matters. The fonts characters use to “speak” outline their origin, and even their level of education. Each character in the town is important, and each of them has secrets to hide which you’ll be using to uncover. The protagonist, Andreas, can also have his background customized as the player chooses, which can alter the outcome of many conversations and situations.
Tunic
Tunic is an adorable isometric action game that looks like any other cutesy Zelda-clone. Of course, that’s merely a ruse, and when you dig into things, it actually turns out to be a hardcore and shockingly tough action game in the same vein as Dark Souls – yes, I said it, Dark Souls. Sue me.
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale returned this year with the sequel, Requiem, and it launched on Xbox Game Pass, so that’s a pretty good reason to play it on Xbox. Requiem is a dark game, both in terms of contrast and tone, but it’s also a far better stealth game than before, with some truly impressive visuals in places. If you’ve played the original, you shouldn’t skip this improved sequel.
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors’ characters have about three frames of animation for their walk cycles, and all you actually do in the game is walk around. With that in mind, it’s incredible. You collect power ups and weapons, and these automatically fire off in order to kill enemies that will constantly attempt to flank and surround you. And you just walk from place to place, picking things up, avoiding foes while they suffer and collapse around you. Incredibly satisfying.
As Dusk Falls
Once you get past the unique art and animation style that As Dusk Falls goes for, you’re in for a shockingly engaging adventure game. The story will branch and action scenes will be surprisingly intense, given the medium, and that all makes As Dusk Falls a unique game that you need to try.
Two Point Campus
What needs to be said about Two Point Campus that hasn’t already? This is a modern take on the classic tycoon or sim genre, and allows you to take control of a fully-functioning university campus. You’ll be building student dorms, faculty buildings, and lecture halls, in addition to hiring managers, janitors, and more. The game just keeps expanding and demanding more of you, meaning that making an efficient campus becomes more and more important. Only the best can create a truly thriving campus.
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable is set inside a capitalist nightmare – an office building – and tells you an absurdist story about work. Ultra Deluxe isn’t a sequel to the 2013 game, but offers nearly twice as much content for you to explore. You should avoid spoilers for this if you can: just play and find out what happens for yourself.