FIFA 23 TOTY Honorable Mentions predictions

We dropped our FIFA 23’s TOTY predictions a few days ago, and they were as controversial as they could get. But it ain’t over yet - there are still a couple of things we can add on top of that, which is to say there are still the much anticipated Honorable Mentions left to cover.

TOTY Honorable Mentions predictions - FIFA 23

Of course, some of them will depend on which players will be actually voted as part of FIFA 23’s Team of the Year - we’re looking at you, Erling Haaland, and Karim Benzema. However, the list of players we’ve put together, based on last year’s and with the same roles, feels solid enough to share.

So, without further ado, here you have our predictions for the FIFA 23 TOTY’s Honorable Mentions, which are slated to be announced next week.