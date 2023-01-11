Who made it into our FIFA 23 Team of the Year?

Forget Christmas, Team of the Year, better known as TOTY, is the real holiday season for FIFA players. FIFA 23’s edition of the popular FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) promo is finally here. All FIFA 23 TOTY nominees have been revealed and voting has begun – and so, naturally, also have the debates about which athletes deserve to be included in 2022’s finest squad.

Raw statistics from last year’s games and award ceremonies are not the only factors players often consider when casting their votes. TOTY cards are extremely strong in FUT, as they enhance players that are already incredibly potent in their base versions. Thus, popularity and utility inside of FIFA 23’s meta will be another weighty factor for people to think about.

We’ve included this aspect in our FIFA 23 TOTY predictions as well, so soccer purists might find a few surprises in this list.

FIFA 23 TOTY predictions

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid EA Sports Already the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23, Thibaut Courtois is likely going to attract many votes based on his overall performance on the real pitch. Playing a critical role in Real Madrid’s UCL and La Liga victories, the former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea FC keeper certainly deserves a TOTY nod. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain EA Sports Achraf Hakimi is the darling of every FIFA 23 player already, which should ensure many votes going his way. Morocco's stellar performance at the World Cup will certainly provide additional support for his campaign. His performances have had a huge impact on Paris Saint-Germain last year and the TOTY’s right wing should be safe under his protection. Éder Militão – Real Madrid EA Sports Met with skepticism on his move to Real Madrid, Éder Militão has since shown that speed, sheer physique, and heart can bring you a long way even in professional soccer. He may not be on the apex of technique, being described as raw and clumsy at times, but he climbed the ranks inside the team nonetheless. Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool FC EA Sports Both Virgil Van Dijk and Jürgen Klopp’s club had a rough year and are seen as declining. However, the Dutchman showed a good performance at the World Cup and his popularity among FIFA players remains unbroken thanks to his speed and physique. No one will want to miss out on this upgraded central defender. Theo Hernández – AC Milan EA Sports Theo Hernández brings a fantastic package to the pitch: speed, physique, dribbling, and good shooting. Reaching the World Cup finals with France and scoring a surprising championship in Italy’s Serie A, 2022 was his year. Luka Modric – Real Madrid EA Sports Being central to Croatia’s World Cup campaign that took the Balkan state all the way to the semis, Luka Modric played a fantastic tournament in Qatar. The same can be said for the midfielder’s performance for Real Madrid throughout the season, leading the Los Galácticos to yet another La Liga and UCL triumph. Casemiro – Manchester United EA Sports Transferring from fresh victories in La Liga and UCL with Real Madrid to a team under construction at Manchester United certainly took courage, and Casemiro made the most of the step. Despite starting with difficulties, he was able to show incredible performances towards the end of the year, emerging as a leader in this as yet unrefined squad. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City EA Sports The World Cup wasn’t great for Kevin De Bruyne, but his Premier League stats are glorious as ever. Carving a role as technical and charismatic lead at Pep Guardiola’s team for himself, he once again showed why his name is in constant contention for TOTY inclusion. Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain EA Sports Finally breaking the curse on his performances for the national team, Lionel Messi led Argentina to a World Cup victory and crowned his own career with the one great title that had still eluded him. He’s also been back in his old form at Paris Saint-Germain after a quiet first season with the team, forming an irresistible offensive trio with Mbappé and Neymar. TOTY must have the GOAT. Erling Haaland – Manchester City EA Sports Yes, you expected Karim Benzema in this position. The Ballon d’Or winner certainly deserves a spot on this TOTY, but Erling Haaland is basically a sacred icon among FIFA 23 players. He was a dominating force in the so-called Lengthy meta and has maintained his popularity despite the nerfs to this playstyle. What’s more, his first season in the Premier League with Manchester City has been a resounding success for him, so it’s not like his inclusion would be undeserved. Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain EA Sports Messi and Kylian Mbappé are probably the only two players who have a guaranteed spot in this year’s best-of squad. The FIFA 23 coverstar delivered massive performances for both Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team including a hat-trick in the World Cup final. That may not have been enough to turn the tide and secure another World Cup win, it’s a pretty good TOTY application.

