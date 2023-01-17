FIFA 23 TOTY release date: full promo schedule

Can you feel the hype in your bones? FIFA 23’s Team of the Year (TOTY) is almost here with the polls for voting having now closed and EA Sports building 2022’s finest soccer team from all the nominees.

While FIFA 23 TOTY leaks are already running wild on the internet, confirming some TOTY predictions (and trashing others), only the final reveal will bring clarity about which players made it into the team.

We have the full schedule for the FIFA 23 TOTY release right here, so you won’t miss anything and can plan ahead.

FIFA 23 TOTY reveal

First on the FIFA 23 TOTY agenda is the squad’s big reveal. EA Sports will tally the votes and possibly make a few changes to the final formation if it deems that necessary, after which it will be announced on January 19, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm GMT / 5pm CET.

You won’t be able to get any TOTY cards on that date, however.

FIFA 23 TOTY release – attackers

As usual, TOTY is released in several phases to generate the maximum amount of hype – and revenue for EA Sports, naturally. Traditionally, the attackers are the first group to be released in the TOTY packs, since they are the most-anticipated group of players.

The FIFA 23 TOTY attackers will be released on January 20, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm GMT / 7pm CET. They’ll be available in packs for two full days.

FIFA 23 TOTY release – midfielders

The midfielders will follow the attackers into the fray, replacing them in FIFA 23 TOTY packs on January 22, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm GMT / 7pm CET. They, too, will stay in the packs for two full days before being switched out.

FIFA 23 TOTY release – defenders & goalkeeper

Completing the eleven FIFA 23 TOTY players will be the defenders and the goalkeeper, which will be released on January 24, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm GMT / 7pm CET.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man vote

You get to vote and make your voice heard once more during FIFA 23’s TOTY promo, this time to choose the 12th Man of the Team of the Year.

Voting will begin on January 23, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm GMT / 5pm CET with the polls staying open for one week.

FIFA 23 TOTY release – TOTY, 12th Man & Honorable Mentions

If you want to pull cards from the entire pool of FIFA 23 TOTY players, your chance will come on January 26, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm GMT / 7pm CET.

The 12th Man and Honorable Mentions – freshly revealed by this point – will join the full squad most likely one day later with every FIFA 23 TOTY card remaining available in packs until February 3, 2023.