Can the Madden NFL games predict the Super Bowl winners?

Every Madden Super Bowl prediction since 2004

EA Sports puts its Madden NFL games to the test every year when they use it to predict the result of the Super Bowl

When it comes to football games, there’s nothing that comes close to EA Sport’s Madden NFL series. While there are issues here and there, like the servers permanently losing your save file, it’s still the go-to for virtual football simulation.

Every year since 2004, EA Sports have tried to show off just how realistic their game is by running a simulation of that year’s Super Bowl to predict the winner. While it can be quite hit-and-miss, some of the hits are quite spectacular, Super Bowl 49 in particular.

We’ve gone through the predictions from every year and compared them to the real results to see how they stack up, with help from SportingNews.

YearMadden scoreReal scoreCorrect winner?

Super Bowl 56

Bengals 24
Rams 21

Rams 23
Bengals 20

No

Super Bowl 55

Chiefs 37
Buccs 27

Buccs 31
Chiefs 9

No

Super Bowl 54

Chiefs 35
49ers 31

Chiefs 21
49ers 20

Yes

Super Bowl 53

Rams 30
Patriots 27

Patriots 13
Rams 3

No

Super Bowl 52

Patriots 24
Eagles 20

Eagles 41
Patriots 33

No

Super Bowl 51

Patriots 27
Falcons 24

Patriots 34
Falcons 28

Yes

Super Bowl 50

Panthers 24
Broncos 20

Broncos 24
Panthers 10

No

Super Bowl 49

Patriots 28
Seahawks 24

Patriots 28
Seahawks 24

Perfect

Super Bowl 48

Broncos 31
Seahawks 28

Seahawks 43
Broncos 8

No

Super Bowl 47

Ravens 27
49ers 24

Ravens 34
49ers 31

Yes

Super Bowl 46

Giants 27
Patriots 24

Giants 21
Patriots 17

Yes

Super Bowl 45

Steelers 24
Packers 20

Packers 31
Steelers 25

No

Super Bowl 44

Saints 35
Colts 31

Saints 31
Colts 17

Yes

Super Bowl 43

Steelers 28
Cardinals 24

Steelers 27
Cardinals 23

Yes

Super Bowl 42

Patriots 38
Giants 30

Giants 17
Patriots 14

No

Super Bowl 41

Colts 38
Bears 27

Colts 29
Bears 17

Yes

Super Bowl 40

Steelers 24
Seahawks 19

Steelers 21
Seahawks 10

Yes

Super Bowl 39

Patriots 47
Eagles 31

Patriots 24
Eagles 21

Yes

Super Bowl 38

Patriots 23
Panthers 20

Patriots 32
Panthers 29

Yes

For the stats fans, that’s a total of 11 out of 19 correct predictions, which comes out to a hit rate of 57.8%. That's quite impressive, especially considering that includes a perfect score prediction. Although, it’s worth noting that it has only been correct once in the past five years, so maybe the newer games aren’t as spot-on as the old ones.

With Super Bowl 57 just a month away, it will be interesting to see how Madden 23 fares at picking the right winner, especially as we've already seen what the data says is Madden NFL 23's best team.

