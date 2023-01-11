Can the Madden NFL games predict the Super Bowl winners?

Every Madden Super Bowl prediction since 2004
When it comes to football games, there’s nothing that comes close to EA Sport’s Madden NFL series. While there are issues here and there, like the servers permanently losing your save file, it’s still the go-to for virtual football simulation.
Every year since 2004, EA Sports have tried to show off just how realistic their game is by running a simulation of that year’s Super Bowl to predict the winner. While it can be quite hit-and-miss, some of the hits are quite spectacular, Super Bowl 49 in particular.
We’ve gone through the predictions from every year and compared them to the real results to see how they stack up, with help from SportingNews.
|Year
|Madden score
|Real score
|Correct winner?
Super Bowl 56
Bengals 24
Rams 23
No
Super Bowl 55
Chiefs 37
Buccs 31
No
Super Bowl 54
Chiefs 35
Chiefs 21
Yes
Super Bowl 53
Rams 30
Patriots 13
No
Super Bowl 52
Patriots 24
Eagles 41
No
Super Bowl 51
Patriots 27
Patriots 34
Yes
Super Bowl 50
Panthers 24
Broncos 24
No
Super Bowl 49
Patriots 28
Patriots 28
Perfect
Super Bowl 48
Broncos 31
Seahawks 43
No
Super Bowl 47
Ravens 27
Ravens 34
Yes
Super Bowl 46
Giants 27
Giants 21
Yes
Super Bowl 45
Steelers 24
Packers 31
No
Super Bowl 44
Saints 35
Saints 31
Yes
Super Bowl 43
Steelers 28
Steelers 27
Yes
Super Bowl 42
Patriots 38
Giants 17
No
Super Bowl 41
Colts 38
Colts 29
Yes
Super Bowl 40
Steelers 24
Steelers 21
Yes
Super Bowl 39
Patriots 47
Patriots 24
Yes
Super Bowl 38
Patriots 23
Patriots 32
Yes
For the stats fans, that’s a total of 11 out of 19 correct predictions, which comes out to a hit rate of 57.8%. That's quite impressive, especially considering that includes a perfect score prediction. Although, it’s worth noting that it has only been correct once in the past five years, so maybe the newer games aren’t as spot-on as the old ones.
With Super Bowl 57 just a month away, it will be interesting to see how Madden 23 fares at picking the right winner, especially as we've already seen what the data says is Madden NFL 23's best team.