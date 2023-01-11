Can the Madden NFL games predict the Super Bowl winners?

When it comes to football games, there’s nothing that comes close to EA Sport’s Madden NFL series. While there are issues here and there, like the servers permanently losing your save file, it’s still the go-to for virtual football simulation.

Every year since 2004, EA Sports have tried to show off just how realistic their game is by running a simulation of that year’s Super Bowl to predict the winner. While it can be quite hit-and-miss, some of the hits are quite spectacular, Super Bowl 49 in particular.

We’ve gone through the predictions from every year and compared them to the real results to see how they stack up, with help from SportingNews.

Year Madden score Real score Correct winner? Super Bowl 56 Bengals 24

Rams 21 Rams 23

Bengals 20 No Super Bowl 55 Chiefs 37

Buccs 27 Buccs 31

Chiefs 9

No Super Bowl 54 Chiefs 35

49ers 31 Chiefs 21

49ers 20 Yes Super Bowl 53 Rams 30

Patriots 27 Patriots 13

Rams 3 No Super Bowl 52 Patriots 24

Eagles 20 Eagles 41

Patriots 33 No Super Bowl 51 Patriots 27

Falcons 24 Patriots 34

Falcons 28 Yes Super Bowl 50 Panthers 24

Broncos 20 Broncos 24

Panthers 10 No Super Bowl 49 Patriots 28

Seahawks 24 Patriots 28

Seahawks 24 Perfect Super Bowl 48 Broncos 31

Seahawks 28 Seahawks 43

Broncos 8 No Super Bowl 47 Ravens 27

49ers 24 Ravens 34

49ers 31 Yes Super Bowl 46 Giants 27

Patriots 24 Giants 21

Patriots 17 Yes Super Bowl 45 Steelers 24

Packers 20 Packers 31

Steelers 25 No Super Bowl 44 Saints 35

Colts 31 Saints 31

Colts 17 Yes Super Bowl 43 Steelers 28

Cardinals 24 Steelers 27

Cardinals 23 Yes Super Bowl 42 Patriots 38

Giants 30 Giants 17

Patriots 14 No Super Bowl 41 Colts 38

Bears 27 Colts 29

Bears 17 Yes Super Bowl 40 Steelers 24

Seahawks 19 Steelers 21

Seahawks 10 Yes Super Bowl 39 Patriots 47

Eagles 31 Patriots 24

Eagles 21 Yes Super Bowl 38 Patriots 23

Panthers 20 Patriots 32

Panthers 29 Yes

For the stats fans, that’s a total of 11 out of 19 correct predictions, which comes out to a hit rate of 57.8%. That's quite impressive, especially considering that includes a perfect score prediction. Although, it’s worth noting that it has only been correct once in the past five years, so maybe the newer games aren’t as spot-on as the old ones.

With Super Bowl 57 just a month away, it will be interesting to see how Madden 23 fares at picking the right winner, especially as we've already seen what the data says is Madden NFL 23's best team.