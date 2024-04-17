Prime Video Fallout cast
The Prime Video Fallout cast is a blend of seasoned actors, fresh faces, character experts, and more bringing the Fallout games universe to life for the first time on TV. Relative newcomers like Xelia Mendes-Jones and Annabel O’Hagan appear alongside the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins, and Leslie Uggams, and no, Aaron Moten is not related to Denzel Washington, regardless of what people are saying on Reddit.
There’s a good chance you’ve seen some of the Fallout cast, even if you can’t quite put your finger on where you saw them. Our Fallout cast list breaks down who’s who for most of the major roles and some of their biggest appearances in the past.
Ella Purnell
Purnell plays Lucy MacLean, one of the Fallout show’s three heroes and an optimistic – but capable and determined – citizen of Vault 33. She leaves the vault to find her kidnapped father and ends up traveling, not always by choice, with the Ghoul and a member of the Brotherhood of Steal. Purnell comes to the Fallout show with a string of hits behind her, from character roles – one episode as Jane in Invincible – to lead roles in Ordeal by Innocence (Hester); Belgravia (Maria Grey); and Yellowjackets (Jackie). She also voiced Jinx in Arcane.
Aaron Moten
Moten plays Maximus, the Fallout show’s second protagonist and a bit of a misfit. Maximus joined the Brotherhood of Steel after a knight saved his life, though the order’s ethics don’t always live up to Maximus’ own standards. Moten graduated Juilliard and had a brief career as a stage actor, before appearing in Mozart in the Jungle (Erik), Next (Ben) and Father Stu (Ham).
Walton Goggins
Goggins is Cooper Howard before the bombs drop and The Ghoul afterward, a transformation that acts as a bit of thematic glue for the series. Howard is a former soldier and a disillusioned actor, and the Ghoul is an equally disillusioned bounty hunter with aim so good you’d think it was VATs. Goggins’ career is an impressive one, with recent credits as Cecil in Invincible and Baby Billy in The Righteous Gemstones; an 89-episode-long run as Shane Vendrell in The Shield; and even a character role in Beverly Hills 90210 in 1992.
Kyle MacLachlan
MacLachlan plays Hank MacLean, Vault 33’s Overseer and Lucy and Norm’s father. MacLachlan starred as Paul Atreides in the 1984 version of Dune and Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks;, played Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives; and, more recently, played Franklin Roosevelt in 2020’s Atlantic Crossing.
Leslie Uggams
Uggams is Betty Pearson, a capable councilor in Vault 33 who helps run daily life alongside Hank MacLean. There’s more to Pearson than you first realize, though we’ll leave that for you to discover. Uggams’ career started in 1962 when she played Chanteuse in Two Weeks In Another Town. She was Lillian Rogers Parks in 1975’s Backstairs at the White House; appeared on The Cosby Show; voiced herself in Family Guy; and played Blind Al in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Michael Rapaport
Rapaport has a long history as a character actor and an equally long history of getting himself into trouble by saying very unwise things. Anyway, he’s appeared in everything from The Big Bang Theory (Kenny Fitzgerald) and Law and Order: SVU (Richie Caskey) to The Simpsons (Mike Wegman). He also voiced Joey Leone in GTA 3 and Troy in the original Saints Row. In the Fallout show, he’s Knight Titus, a seasoned fighter, a bit of a jerk, and Maximus’ immediate superior.
Xelia Mendes-Jones (Dane)
Mendes-Jones is a comparative newcomer to the TV and film scene. They play Dane, an Aspirant in the Brotherhood of Steel and one of Maximus’ only friends. Fallout fans have embraced Dane as canonically non-binary, since the Brotherhood uses “they/them” pronouns when speaking of them. Mendes-Jones previously played Renna in The Wheel of Time’s second season.
Annabel O'Hagan
O’Hagan plays Steph Harper, a friend of Lucy’s in Vault 33, and is another newcomer. After leaving Harvard, O’Hagan appeared in one episode of Law and Order SVU as Dehlia and also played Harper in Apple TV’s Dear Edward mini-series.
Moises Arias
Arias plays Norm MacLean, Lucy’s brother and a character who seems like he’ll play a minor role at first – but the mystery at the heart of his underground home is central to the Fallout show’s plot. Arias’ previous work includes Igor in The King of Staten Island; Luca Jones in The Good Doctor; and Rico in Hannah Montana. Arias also provided voices for Fred in Phineas and Ferb and Antonio Perez in Despicable Me 2.
Dave Register
Register is Chet in the Fallout show, cousin to Lucy and Norm and gatekeeper – well, former gatekeeper – of Vault 33. It’s a fairly lighthearted role compared to Register’s previous work. He played Dusty in 2023’s emotional film Heightened and Officer Mitchell in The Witch Files, and he turned up in one episode of FBI as Matt Armand.
Cameron Cowperthwaite
Cowperthwaite turns up in just one episode of Fallout as Monty, but he certainly makes an impact on everyone he meets. Cowperthwaite’s no stranger to weird and dark productions. He played Steven Hicks in Netflix’s Monster, Wyatt in American Horror Stories – and Speed Wagon in its predecessor, American Horror Story – with appearances in Double Down South and Bury the Bride.
Mykelti Williamson
Williamson starred in Justified with Walton Goggins, and it turns out his character Honcho playing a key part in bringing the Ghoul back to life was no accident. Goggins arranged the brief cameo casting himself. Williamson’s career started in the 1970s with an appearance in Starsky and Hutch. He turned up in China Beach, played Bubba Blue in Forrest Gump, and, more recently, played Preston Webb in Law and Order: Organized Crime.
Dale Dickey
Dale Dickey plays Ma June and is another Justified alumnus with an extensive career of major and character roles alike. Dickey appeared on Law and Order, the Gilmore Girls, and ER, and more recently, she voiced Saifir in The Mandalorian and played Darla in Palm Springs.
