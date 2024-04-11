Sci-fi deals: Save on Fallout games to celebrate Amazon’s new series
The Prime Video Fallout show is here, and if you’re keen on diving into the Bethesda game series, now’s the time to do it. Amazon is giving away select Fallout games for the next week, though with the caveat that you need Amazon Luna for some of them, and Steam has steep discounts on all the Fallout games, including Interplay and Black Isle’s original takes on the series.
You’ve got a few options on the Prime Gaming front. If you use Amazon’s Luna cloud platform, you can claim Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3 Game of the Year edition for free. Those editions include all DLC expansions for each game. Prime members can also redeem Fallout 76 on Xbox or PC via Windows for free and claim Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steal on GOG for free.
The deals on Steam are a bit better. You can pick up the classic Fallout games for $2.49 each or in a bundle for roughly $5.00. That includes:
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel
Just bear in mind that these are turn-based CRPG games – definitely not like Fallout 4, if that’s one that you’re more familiar with.
Speaking of modern Fallout, each of those is on sale as well. Fallout 3 GOTY is $4.99, and Fallout 4 GOTY is $9.99, while Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition is $4.99. The standard version of New Vegas without any DLC is $2.49. Then there’s Fallout 76, the MMO game take on the series, for $7.99 and the Atlantic City High Stakes expansion for $14.99, or you can get both in the Atlantic City Deluxe edition for $19.99.
There’s also a Fallout bundle that includes:
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout 3 GOTY
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass
- Fallout 4 VR
- Fallout 76 Atlantic City Deluxe edition
And it’s going for $55.55. Technically, you’re paying more for Fallout 4 and the Season Pass than you would for the Fallout 4 GOTY edition, so depending on what you want and how much you’re willing to pay, it may be a bit cheaper to buy some of these separately.
All of these Steam deals are live until April 19, 2024, so you’ve got a little while to think about it if you’re not sure just yet.