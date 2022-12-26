These Christmas games make the most of the holidays

We all have our favorite selection of Christmas movies we watch every year, but we don’t think about Christmas video games so much. The experience of spending a cold evening snuggled up watching some films is easy to get behind, but several lazy afternoons slumped on the sofa playing games is a little less romantic of an image.

Don’t let that dissuade you though, if you want some fun around the holiday season, there are plenty of video games that fit the bill. While you’re not likely to find a game about a Scrouge-Esque character learning to love Christmas, you can find plenty of wintery cheer all over the place if you look hard enough.