The best Nintendo Switch games of 2022

This year has been one of Nintendo’s strongest in terms of games, with titles sure to delight from every genre released on its Switch console. You might find yourself looking at your backlog, unsure of which one of this year’s games to play next, or wondering which game you should pick up before the new year.

If you can’t make up your mind about which Nintendo Switch exclusive games are this year’s best, then read on for our top ten Switch games released in 2022.