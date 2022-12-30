The best Nintendo Switch games of 2022
This year has been one of Nintendo’s strongest in terms of games, with titles sure to delight from every genre released on its Switch console. You might find yourself looking at your backlog, unsure of which one of this year’s games to play next, or wondering which game you should pick up before the new year.
If you can’t make up your mind about which Nintendo Switch exclusive games are this year’s best, then read on for our top ten Switch games released in 2022.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Released January 28, 2022
Following the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, fans started to lose faith in the way Pokémon games were being developed. Then Legends: Arceus came along, restoring our faith in the series, and showing us a new direction Pokémon could go in. With overworld encounters, catching and battling, Legends: Arceus is the Pokémon game fans have been begging for from the beginning, with a whole new battle system thrown in, to liven things up.
Triangle Strategy
Released March 4, 2022
Paying homage to ‘90s-style turn-based RPGs, Triangle Strategy is a beautiful 2.5D pixel art strategy game, set in a mediaeval land. The warring countries fight for power and the region's most valuable asset; its salt. Triangle Strategy features multiple endings depending on who you side with, with multiple different decisions that can be made each chapter. A surprisingly deep and replayable story that came out early in the year.
Kirby & The Forgotten Land
Released March 25, 2022
Kirby is a beautiful pink ball of joy, but Kirby games can often feel a bit simple, repetitive or lackluster. Kirby & The Forgotten Land broke the mold by introducing ‘Mouthful mode’, which added new depth to the gameplay, as well as a hub town where you can upgrade your abilities and play minigames with friends. Forgotten Land has a great multiplayer mode which is perfect for families or just hanging with friends. The ball is back on top.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Released 24 June, 2022
Ever wonder what it would be like to play Fire Emblem without the constant fear that your favorite characters could die and vanish from your life forever? Then Fire Emblem Warriors is the game for you. Each popular Fire Emblem character has their own unique playstyle as you try to coordinate your teammates and down forts on the map. Best played with friends who are good at strategy, it has some difficult challenges for those who want to test their skills.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Released July 29, 2022
Praised across the board by players and critics alike, fans were more than happy with how Xenoblade Chronicles 3 turned out. Its huge open world was made to get lost in, and hundreds of hours will quickly pass you by completing side quests in Aionios. With over 19 heroes to recruit and play with, you’ll find yourself looking out for just one more quest. The memeable voice acting and cutscenes are just the icing on the cake.
Splatoon 3
Released September 8, 2022
Unlike Kirby or Pokémon, Splatoon 3 didn’t reinvent the series, but Splatoon has such a solid foundation of great games to work with, it didn’t really have to. One of the big highlights for fans is the changing of Turf Wars, which now go three ways, so there is more strategy in play. Alongside a whole host of new weapons, specials, and character customization, fans have been excited to spread their ink all over Splatsville once more.
Trails from Zero
Released September 27, 2022
Originally released in Japan in 2010, fans of the expansive Trails series have been waiting for this origin series to be localized to English for over a decade. While Trails of Cold Steel has been here for a while, Zero gives more background to its characters, and features Lloyd, a well-intentioned detective who works hard to honor the memory of his brother. While his unit is told simply to increase the popularity of the police in the area, they soon get involved in trying to take down the mafia. A timeless turn-based JRPG with a surprisingly gripping story.
Chaos;Head Noah
Released October 7, 2022
Another game that was overlooked for localization while over games in the series such as Steins;Gate flourished, the English version of Chaos;Head Noah has been almost 15 years in the making. You play as Takumi Nishojo, a shut-in who'd rather spend all his time online than interact with the real world, who finds himself at the center of a serial killer case. Takumi begins to question reality from his fantasies, as he tries to solve the murders and bring peace back to his life.
Bayonetta 3
Released October 28, 2022
Many people overlooked Bayonetta 3 as it had the unfortunate issue of being released shortly before God of War Ragnarök and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But the Umbra Witch has so much to offer, whether that’s a compelling story, pumped-up challenges, exploration, and devilishly difficult challenges. Bayonetta 3 is one of the most replayable games of the year, with endless collectibles that open up new levels, and bosses that will take hours to beat.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Released November 18, 2022
While it’s true that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet suffers more technical and performance issues than any game in the series before it, it remains a strong step in the right direction for Pokémon. It features a true open world where you can choose your own path and level of challenge, memorable characters and storylines, and more ways to play with friends than ever before. It also helps that we love the new designs, which have completely shaken up competitive play.