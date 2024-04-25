Fallout 4 next-gen update release time: when you can play on PS5 and Xbox Series X
Fallout 4’s much anticipated next-gen update, which not only upgrades existing versions of the game but also brings it to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is almost here. Check out our recap of everything in the Fallout 4 next-gen update if you want to know the full list of new features, but in short, it will see a technical upgrade as well as some Creation Kit content being released for free.
We’ll cover the update’s release time, so you know exactly when you can get playing.
Fallout 4 next-gen update release time
While there has been no official word from Bethesda, the update is estimated to be dropping at 12pm EDT on Thursday, April 25, 2024, although there is a chance it will be an hour or two later than that. Here’s what this means for different time zones:
- 9am PDT
- 12pm EDT
- 5pm BST
- 6pm CEST
- 9:30pm IST
- 1am JST (April 26)
- 2am AEST (April 26)
How to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game
If you already own Fallout 4 on PS4 or Xbox One then you don’t need to buy the game again. In both cases, if you already own the game digitally, then it’s just a matter of searching for Fallout 4 on the console’s store after the update has gone live.
If you own a physical copy, then wait until the update has been released and insert your Fallout 4 disc into your PS5 or Xbox Series X to trigger the download. Unfortunately, if you own an Xbox Series S or a PS5 Digital Edition and a physical copy of the game then you're out of luck, but the game is available on Xbox Game Pass if you happen to have a subscription to that.