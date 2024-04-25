Video Games

Fallout 4 next-gen update release time: when you can play on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release times for Fallout 4's next-gen update, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch

Ryan Woodrow

Bethesda

Fallout 4’s much anticipated next-gen update, which not only upgrades existing versions of the game but also brings it to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is almost here. Check out our recap of everything in the Fallout 4 next-gen update if you want to know the full list of new features, but in short, it will see a technical upgrade as well as some Creation Kit content being released for free.

We’ll cover the update’s release time, so you know exactly when you can get playing.

Fallout 4 next-gen update release time

A Fallout 4 character wearing a long military coat and beret, performing a salute
Fallout 4 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X later today / Bethesda

While there has been no official word from Bethesda, the update is estimated to be dropping at 12pm EDT on Thursday, April 25, 2024, although there is a chance it will be an hour or two later than that. Here’s what this means for different time zones:

  • 9am PDT
  • 12pm EDT
  • 5pm BST
  • 6pm CEST
  • 9:30pm IST
  • 1am JST (April 26)
  • 2am AEST (April 26)

How to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game

Fallout 4 player and their dog
If you already own Fallout 4, you do not need to buy it again / Bethesda

If you already own Fallout 4 on PS4 or Xbox One then you don’t need to buy the game again. In both cases, if you already own the game digitally, then it’s just a matter of searching for Fallout 4 on the console’s store after the update has gone live.

If you own a physical copy, then wait until the update has been released and insert your Fallout 4 disc into your PS5 or Xbox Series X to trigger the download. Unfortunately, if you own an Xbox Series S or a PS5 Digital Edition and a physical copy of the game then you're out of luck, but the game is available on Xbox Game Pass if you happen to have a subscription to that.

Published
