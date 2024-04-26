Fallout 4 Performance Mode: Best mode to use on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
Fallout 4 is a classic Bethesda game, and if you found yourself a bit cold after Starfield, Fallout 4 should warm you back up to the idea of traversing the wasteland. There’s never been a better time to play either – the game is more popular than ever thanks to the recent Fallout TV show, and it just received brand new “next-gen” upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.
In this guide we’re breaking down how to turn on and off Performance Mode in Fallout 4, and what the best experience is for console players. Just scroll down below for everything you need to know. If you really are in the mood for more Fallout, you should know that Fallout 76 is now better than ever.
How to turn Performance Mode on or off – Fallout 4
To find the Performance Mode toggle in the next-gen version of Fallout 4, simply navigate to the Settings menu from the Pause screen, access Display, and then you will find Performance Mode in the list, with an on/off toggle next to it.
It’s as simple as that – though your results experience may vary depending on what platform you’re using right now. For more details, see below.
Which is best, Performance Mode on or off? – Fallout 4
For 60hz displays, Performance Mode off will result in a high-resolution 30fps experience, and Performance Mode on will lower the resolution slightly to target a 60fps experience.
If you have a compatible 120hz display connected, Performance Mode off will offer a high-resolution 40fps experience, and Performance Mode on will again lower the resolution and target 60fps.
As of right now, PS5’s 40fps output doesn’t feel entirely smooth, while the 60fps Performance Mode is very smooth and still offers resolutions that are far better than the PS4 version of the game. We recommend using the Performance Mode on PS5, even if you have a 120hz display.
If you’re playing on Xbox, you’ll find that Fallout 4’s Series X/S Performance Mode toggle is currently bugged, and will target a 60fps performance regardless of your mode selection.
As of right now we recommend using the Performance Mode regardless of your platform, as the 60fps playback vastly improves a first-person shooter RPG like Fallout 4.