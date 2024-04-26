Fallout 4 Xbox Series X|S quality mode blocked by bug
The Fallout 4 next-gen update is a bit of a mess on PC and seemingly isn’t winning any love on Xbox Series X|S either – due to a bug included with the update, players are unable to select the quality mode on their console and are stuck with performance mode instead.
Perhaps that wording is a bit imprecise – players can choose quality mode in Fallout 4, it simply doesn’t have an effect. It seems like the mode just isn’t activating properly, so players won’t see any improvement in the game’s visual details. On the plus side, you’ll always have those smooth 60 frames per second.
“Disabling the performance mode seemingly does nothing. It stays at 60fps and the res bound stays the same,” Digital Foundry’s Thomas Morgan explained.
Fallout 4 on PS5 doesn’t have that issue with quality and performance mode both working as the developers intended. However, the PlayStation update has brought its own issues for users.
Those who’ve picked up Fallout 4 as a free PS Plus offering in the past are unable to claim the next-gen update for free at the moment, only getting an option to pay for it. Bethesda has already addressed this problem, stating that this was not intended – the next-gen upgrade will be free for PS Plus Extra members who’ve claimed Fallout 4 through the service. It’ll just take some time to get the problem resolved, so those affected must remain patient for the moment.
Fallout 4 and its franchise brethren are currently benefiting from a significant upswing in players thanks to the success of the Fallout Prime Video series. Bethesda timed the next-gen upgrade to fall into this period and give the game an additional boost, but it looks like the various issues on every platform are throwing a spanner in the works.
Perhaps it’s worth playing Fallout 76 in the meantime?