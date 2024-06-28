Elden Ring DLC: best Frostbite build
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Frostbite builds are some of the most fun you can have in From Software’s spectacular RPG. Freeze foes with icy particles, blast them with blizzards, and get a nice healthy damage boost on top.
Keep reading to see how you can make the ultimate Elden Ring Frostbite build, including what weapons to use, what stats to put your points into, and what the best spells and incantations are.
Table of Contents
- How to make an Elden Ring Frostbite build
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best stats
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite melee weapons
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite armor
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Ashes of War
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: Best Frostbite Sorceries
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Incantations
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Talismans
- Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite items
How to make an Elden Ring Frostbite build
Here’s what you need to know about elemental builds such as Frostbite. Basically, these builds apply status effects to targets once a meter is filled. Repeated attacks with weapons, skills, and spells that cause Frostbite trigger the effect.
Frostbite deals extra damage upon triggering, and then increases the target’s damage absorption by 20% for 30 seconds. It also slows their stamina regeneration for 30 seconds (this is more useful during PvP). Enemies can come with in-built resistances to elemental effects, but as a rule of thumb, most flesh-based ones are weak to Frostbite.
Frostbite builds are more for experienced players. If you’re looking to make the game easier, you might want to try a lightning or a bleed build. The frost effect builds slower than bleed, and does less damage. That said, it’s an undeniable riot to run around beating up enemies with frost, and you can do it both with melee weapons and with Sorceries.
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best stats
Frostbite does not scale with any stat. The only way to increase the damage and buildup speed is by upgrading your weapon itself, and of course, by leveling up to take advantage of your weapon’s scaling. For instance, putting points into Strength will increase the damage of a cold-enthused greatsword, if it scales with Strength.
That said, it all depends on whether you’re using melee weapons or spells. For melee weapons, put points into Strength and Dexterity to get the most out of them. For spells, put points into Intelligence. For Incantations, it’s Faith. See a rough stats guide below:
- Vigor: 30
- Mind: 10
- Endurance: 30
- Strength: 50
- Dexterity: 50
- Intelligence: 9 (60 if you’re using spells)
- Faith: 10 (60 if using incantations)
- Arcane: 9
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite melee weapons
Make sure to put a cold affinity on your weapon before anything. You can do this from the blacksmith back at base. Also, it goes without saying, but you’ll also want to upgrade your weapon using Smithing Stones as high as you can.
- Bloodhound Claws: fast strikes let you build up frost fast, and there’s also a bleed effect. Try running Hookclaws in your other slot imbued with fire to add a third status effect.
- Dark Moon Greatsword: a solid, reliable endgame blade scaling primarily with Intelligence, Dexterity and Strength.
- Beastman’s Curved Sword: has a devastating two-hit jump attack. Adding the frost slash ash of war is recommended.
- Death’s Poker: this nimble sword does piercing damage and causes Frostbite. It scales primarily with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence.
- Dragonscale Blade: this katana comes with a weapon skill called ice lightning sword which causes frost buildup and calls a lightning bolt down from the sky.
- Zamor Curved Sword: a curved sword with frost buildup, and imbued with an effective weapon skill called Zamor ice storm.
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite armor
- Snow Witch Hat: increases the potency of cold Sorceries by 10%, but not its damage.
- Snow Witch Set: the rest of the Snow Witch set comprises a robe and skirt. They don’t effect Frostbite, but it’s just nice to have the whole outfit.
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Ashes of War
- Glintstone Icecrag
- Freezing Mist
- Chilling Mist
- Ghostflame Ignition
- Hoarfrost Stomp
- Ice Spear
- Ice Lightning Sword
- Moonlight Greatsword
- Ruinous Ghostflame
- Wolf’s Assault
- Zamor Ice Storm
Elden Ring Frostbite build: Best Frostbite Sorceries
For these powerful Frostbite Sorceries, you’ll want to use either Lusat’s Glintstone Staff or the Carian Glintstone Staff. Make sure you have a high Intelligence. Most Sorceries here use around 30 Intelligence to cast. The highest, Ranni’s Dark Moon, requires 68 Intelligence.
- Adula’s Moonblade
- Explosive Ghostflame
- Freezing Mist
- Frozen Armament
- Glintstone Icecrag
- Ranni’s Dark Moon
- Zamor Ice Storm
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Incantations
Note: you’ll need at least 12 Arcane and 15 Faith for these Incantations, along with a seal to cast with.
- Borealis’s Mist
- Dragonice
- Frozen Lightning Spear
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite Talismans
- Graven-School Talisman: raises the potency of Sorceries by 4%.
- Gravenass Talisman: raises the potency of Sorceries by 8%.
- Magic Scorpion Charm: increases magic damage by 12%, but increases physical damage taken by 10%.
- Ritual Sword Talisman: raises attack power by 10% when HP is at maximum.
Elden Ring Frostbite build: best Frostbite items
- Freezing Pot: causes 380 frost buildup regardless of attributes. Craft with an empty ritual pot.
- Roped Freezing Pot: like the freezing pot, but can be thrown behind you.
- Ghostflame Torch: causes frost buildup. It’s in the weapon category, but you wouldn’t rely on this to do much damage.
That’s how to make the best Elden Ring Frostbite build. Remember to visit our Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub to get the most out of your DLC.