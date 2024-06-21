Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Scadutree Fragment locations
Finding Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragment locations is essential if you want to survive more than a few minutes in the Land of Shadow. Our Scadutree Fragment explainer goes into more detail, but these little tree chunks replace traditional leveling up and stat points in Elden Ring’s DLC with a flat buff that you’ll definitely notice if you don’t have. If you’re running into trouble against a boss, and it seems like you’re just taking too much damage even with Shadow of the Erdtree’s best early armor, you probably need to get more Scadutree Fragments.
Our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Scaduetree Fragments location guide points out where to find Scadutree Fragments in each region.
Elden Ring SotE Scadutree Fragment locations
Scadutree Fragment locations come in four varieties. You’ll find them:
- In churches near the altar under Marika statues
- At every Miquella Cross location
- Dropped from Golden Hippopotamus enemies
- Dropped from jar-holding Shades
Jar Shades and Golden Hippopotamus enemies aren’t exceptionally common, though each region usually has at least one of both types. They’re pretty weak – the Scadutree-dropping hippos aren’t the same as Shadow Keep’s massive Golden Hippopotamus – but they’re also typically positioned near stronger enemies. Keep your wits about you, and don’t go rushing in with careless abandon.
These enemies will respawn when you fast travel or rest at a Site of Grace. However, they only drop Scadutree Fragments once.
Elden Ring SotE: Gravesite Plain Scadutree Fragment locations
We’re including the fragments from Belusat Tower Settlement in this section, since they’re technically part of Gravesite Plain.
1: Church of Consolation (2 fragments)
2: Three-Paths Cross
3: Jar Shade east of Scorched Ruins (at the back of a small graveyard)
4: Main Gate Cross
5: Belurat Tower Settlement (tucked away in a room behind some rubble, reached just before the room with the Bone Bow)
6: Pillar Path Cross
7: Castle Front Cross
8: Castle Ensis Cross
These next fragments are only obtainable later in the game, when you clear the Shadow from Belurat’s Divine Tower.
9: Spiral Rise Cross
10: By an altar in a room up the stairs past the Spiral Rise Cross
Elden Ring SotE: Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragment locations
About half of the fragments in Scadu Altus are stuffed inside Shadow Keep, the imposing fortress situated smack in the region’s center. However, there are plenty more to find outside the keep as well.
1: Highroad Cross
2: Moorth’s Ruins Cross
3: Scaduview Cross
4: At a Marika altar on the north edge of a shallow pond. Ghost worms surround the pond, and behind the statue is a cave full of Miranda Blossoms.
5: At the Marika altar in the Church of Crusade
6: Shadow Keep (defeat the Golden Hippopotamus)
7: Defeat the small Golden Hippo
8: Defeat the small Golden Hippo
We’ll be updating this guide as we find more Scadutree Fragment locations, so check back soon. Meanwhile, head over to our Shadow of the Erdtree map fragment guide, and see how to find the secret Charo’s Hidden Grave location for an extra challenge.