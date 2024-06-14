Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – release times and preload details
Are you prepared to venture into the Realm of Shadow and once more dive into the award-winning world of Elden Ring? Well, you better be: Shadow of the Erdtree, the first and final DLC for the open-world RPG made by FromSoftware is just around the corner.
Table of Contents
Launching for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the DLC brings new areas and dungeons to explore, horrifying bosses to fight, and fresh tools to tackle all of these challenges. Whether you’re prepared for this new chapter yet or not, it’s time to find out when the awaited expansion arrives.
Here are all the details on the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release times and preload.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – console release times
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree releases at the same time on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S – find your timezone in the list below:
- June 20, 9pm PT
- June 20, 11pm CT
- June 21, 12am ET
- June 21, 12am BST
- June 21, 12am CEST
- June 21, 12am CST
- June 21, 12am KST/JST
- June 21, 12am AEST
- June 21, 12am NZST
It’s a midnight launch for most of the world and if you’re a seasoned Xbox owner, you know exactly what that means…
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – New Zealand trick
Xbox owners can change their consoles’ region to New Zealand and start playing as soon as the clock strikes midnight in the island nation, regardless of where their hardware is actually located. Since New Zealand is the first country to cross the line every day, this will allow you to play Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree much earlier in your own region – the classic New Zealand trick.
This is not applicable to PlayStation consoles or your PC.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – PC release times
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has different release times on PC, so make sure you pick out your timezone from the list below if you don’t plan on using your console for the game:
- June 20, 3pm PT
- June 20, 5pm CT
- June 20, 6pm ET
- June 20, 11pm BST
- June 21, 12am CEST
- June 21, 6am CST
- June 21, 7am KST/JST
- June 21, 8am AEST
- June 21, 10am NZST
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – preload
You will be able to preload Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on PS4 and PS5 48 before the title launches in your respective region, so be sure to check the list above and then count back to find the time that applies for you.
There will not be a preload for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.