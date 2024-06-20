When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 start?
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has been underway for a while now, and while there’s still a way to go, fans are always looking to the game’s future. It’s only a matter of time until the next season of this chapter begins, so we’ll explain when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to begin, as well as what themes it may have in store for the Battle Pass and map changes.
Based on the number of days left in the current season we know that Chapter 5 Season 4 will start on Friday, August 16, 2024. There’s a chance Epic may shift this date by a day or two depending on how their testing goes, but we’ll find out more about that closer to the time.
What will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 be about?
While we won’t know for sure until closer to the time, a leaked roadmap from earlier in the year suggests that this will be a Marvel-themed season. Obviously, the roadmap may not necessarily be legitimate, but it has correctly predicted everything else added to the game so far this year, including the Wasteland theme for Chapter 5 Season 3 and the currently ongoing Metallica collaboration. If it’s correct, then we’ll be getting a bunch of new Marvel skins in the Battle Pass, with the Fantastic Four being the most likely candidates.
There’s still plenty to do in the meantime though, so make sure you complete the current season’s Battle Pass by completing every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.